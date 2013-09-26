ECOUTER LA RADIO
Foire de Caen 2013, le programme du vendredi 27 septembre

La Foire Internationale de Caen 2013 fermera ses portes dans quelques jours. Découvrez le programme complet du vendredi 27 septembre, avec une nocturne jusqu'à 23h00. Spectacles, concerts, présentations de produits, parades, baptême de poneys...

Publié le 26/09/2013 à 10h07 - Par Jean-Baptiste Bancaud
Foire Internationale de Caen, le programme du vendredi 27 septembre 2013 - DR.

Le programme du vendredi 27 septembre sur la foire internationale de Caen.

12 h 00 à 12 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

12 h 10 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

12 h 50 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

13 h 00 à 13 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

13 h 30 à 15 h 30 :
Présentation des produits AOP laitiers de Normandie avec le chef Bernard : Neufchâtel AOP, dégustation produit brut, toasté de Neufchâtel sur duxelles de champignons, Livarot AOP, dégustation du produit brut & crumble de Livarot aux châtaignes.
Espace Flyin' Chef, Hall 2

13 h 30 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

14 h 00 à 14 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

15 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, Allée centrale du Hall 2.

15 h 00 à 15 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

16 h 00 à 16 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

16 h 00 à 18 h 00 :
Présentation des produits AOP laitiers de Normandie avec le chef Bernard : camembert de Normandie, dégustation du produit brut, chutney de poires avec dés de Camembert de Normandie épicé, beurre d'Isigny AOP, dégustation de financiers & tiramisu caramel au beurre d'Isigny.
Espace Flyin' Chef, Hall 2

16 h 00 à 19 h 00 :
Baptême de poneys.
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Coeur de Foire.

17 h 00 à 17 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

17 h 30 à 19 h 30 :
Animations et escalade avec le Club Alpin Normand.
Sortie du chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.

18 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, Allée centrale du Hall 2.

19 h 00 à 19 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

19 h 00 à 20 h 00 :
Démonstrations épreuves.
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Coeur de Foire.

19 h 00 à 20 h 00 :
Séance de dédicaces avec 5 joueuses de l'équipe de basket de Mondeville.
Stand Mondeville 2, Hall 2.

19 h 10 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

19 h 50 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

20 h 00 à 20 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

20 h 30 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

21 h 20 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

21 h 30 à 21 h 50 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

22 h 20 à 22 h 40 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

23 h 00 :
Fermeture de la Foire

