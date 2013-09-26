Foire de Caen 2013, le programme du vendredi 27 septembre

Le programme du vendredi 27 septembre sur la foire internationale de Caen.
12 h 00 à 12 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
12 h 10 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
12 h 50 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
13 h 00 à 13 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
13 h 30 à 15 h 30 :
Présentation des produits AOP laitiers de Normandie avec le chef Bernard : Neufchâtel AOP, dégustation produit brut, toasté de Neufchâtel sur duxelles de champignons, Livarot AOP, dégustation du produit brut & crumble de Livarot aux châtaignes.
Espace Flyin' Chef, Hall 2
13 h 30 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
14 h 00 à 14 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
15 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, Allée centrale du Hall 2.
15 h 00 à 15 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
16 h 00 à 16 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
16 h 00 à 18 h 00 :
Présentation des produits AOP laitiers de Normandie avec le chef Bernard : camembert de Normandie, dégustation du produit brut, chutney de poires avec dés de Camembert de Normandie épicé, beurre d'Isigny AOP, dégustation de financiers & tiramisu caramel au beurre d'Isigny.
Espace Flyin' Chef, Hall 2
16 h 00 à 19 h 00 :
Baptême de poneys.
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Coeur de Foire.
17 h 00 à 17 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
17 h 30 à 19 h 30 :
Animations et escalade avec le Club Alpin Normand.
Sortie du chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.
18 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, Allée centrale du Hall 2.
19 h 00 à 19 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
19 h 00 à 20 h 00 :
Démonstrations épreuves.
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Coeur de Foire.
19 h 00 à 20 h 00 :
Séance de dédicaces avec 5 joueuses de l'équipe de basket de Mondeville.
Stand Mondeville 2, Hall 2.
19 h 10 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
19 h 50 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
20 h 00 à 20 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
20 h 30 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
21 h 20 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
21 h 30 à 21 h 50 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
22 h 20 à 22 h 40 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
23 h 00 :
Fermeture de la Foire