Musique. Lola Young, Raye, Ed Sheeran… Découvrez les nommés des Brit Awards 2026

Parmi les nommés cette année aux Brit awards, l'équivalent britannique de nos Victoires de la musique, il y a beaucoup d'artistes que vous entendez sur Tendance Ouest. On y retrouve par exemple Olivia Dean, Ed Sheeran, Raye, Lewis Capaldi ou Calvin Harris. Lola Young et Olivia Dean sont les artistes les plus nommées avec 5 nominations chacune.
Artiste britannique de l'année
Dave
Fred Again
JADE
Lily Allen
Little Simz
Lola Young
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Sam Fender
Self Esteem
Groupe britannique de l'année
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Album britannique de l'année
Dave – The Boy Who Played The Harp
Lily Allen – West End Girl
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Sam Fender – People Watching
Wolf Alice – The Clearing
Chanson britannique de l'année
Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas – Blessings
Chrystal & Notion – The Days (Notion Remix)
Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) – Defying Gravity
Ed Sheeran – Azizam
Fred Again, Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
Lewis Capaldi – Survive
Lola Young – Messy
Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
Raye – Where Is My Husband !
Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) – Rein Me In
Skye Newman – Family Matters
Artiste international de l'année
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
CMAT
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Rosalía
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
Groupe international de l'année
Geese
Haim
Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami
Tame Impala
Turnstile
Chanson internationale de l'année
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club
Disco Lines & Tinashe – No Broke Boys
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Gracie Abrams – That's So True
Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami – Golden
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not
Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Sombr – Undressed
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Révélation de l'année
Barry Can't Swim
EsDeeKid
Jim Legxacy
Lola Young
Skye Newman
Choix des critiques
Jacob Alon (winner)
Rose Gray
Sienna Spiro
Meilleur groupe alternatif / rock
Blood Orange
Lola Young
Sam Fender
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Meilleur·e artiste pop
Jade
Lily Allen
Lola Young
Olivia Dean
Raye
Meilleur groupe hip-hop / rap / grime
Central Cee
Dave
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Meilleur groupe R'n'B
Jim Legxacy
Kwn
Mabel
Sasha Keable
Sault
Meilleure performance de danse
Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
FKA twigs
Fred Again, Skepta & Plaque
Boy
Max
PinkPantheress
Sammy Virji
La 46e édition des Brit Awards se tiendra le 28 février à Manchester.
