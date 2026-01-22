En ce moment HITS & NEWS TENDANCE OUEST
Musique. Lola Young, Raye, Ed Sheeran… Découvrez les nommés des Brit Awards 2026

Loisir. La liste des nommés aux Brit awards, l'équivalent britannique de nos Victoires de la musique, vient d'être dévoilée, découvrez-la maintenant !

Publié le 22/01/2026 à 14h05 - Par Laure
Les Brit Awards départageront les artistes le 28 février 2026. - Matthew Williamson

Parmi les nommés cette année aux Brit awards, l'équivalent britannique de nos Victoires de la musique, il y a beaucoup d'artistes que vous entendez sur Tendance Ouest. On y retrouve par exemple Olivia Dean, Ed Sheeran, Raye, Lewis Capaldi ou Calvin Harris. Lola Young et Olivia Dean sont les artistes les plus nommées avec 5 nominations chacune.

Artiste britannique de l'année

Dave

Fred Again

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Groupe britannique de l'année

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Album britannique de l'année

Dave – The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen – West End Girl

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Sam Fender – People Watching

Wolf Alice – The Clearing

Chanson britannique de l'année

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas – Blessings

Chrystal & Notion – The Days (Notion Remix)

Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) – Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran – Azizam

Fred Again, Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi – Survive

Lola Young – Messy

Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

Raye – Where Is My Husband !

Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) – Rein Me In

Skye Newman – Family Matters

Artiste international de l'année

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalía

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

Groupe international de l'année

Geese

Haim

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami

Tame Impala

Turnstile

Chanson internationale de l'année

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines & Tinashe – No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams – That's So True

Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami – Golden

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Sombr – Undressed

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Révélation de l'année

Barry Can't Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

Choix des critiques

Jacob Alon (winner)

Rose Gray

Sienna Spiro

Meilleur groupe alternatif / rock

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Meilleur·e artiste pop

Jade

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Raye

Meilleur groupe hip-hop / rap / grime

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Meilleur groupe R'n'B

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Mabel

Sasha Keable

Sault

Meilleure performance de danse

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

Fred Again, Skepta & Plaque

Boy

Max

PinkPantheress

Sammy Virji

La 46e édition des Brit Awards se tiendra le 28 février à Manchester.

