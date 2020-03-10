Insolite. Les stars de la chanson française revues et corrigées façon XVIe siècle

Kyesone, dessinateur, s'expose au grand public notamment sur Instagram. Sur son compte, il est possible de retrouver les plus grandes stars de la chanson française : Angèle, Clara Luciani, Joey Starr ou encore Stromae.
La particularité de ces reproductions ? Chaque artiste est peint en tenue d'époque XVIe ou XVIIe siècle.
Ainsi, les qualificatifs "Roi de la pop" ou encore "Prince du Hip Hop" n'ont jamais aussi bien été portés.
Joey Starr :
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Angèle :
Stromae :
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Clara Luciani :
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
