Insolite. Les stars de la chanson française revues et corrigées façon XVIe siècle

Ils sont roi de la pop, prince du hip-hop et l'artiste Kyesone a pris ces qualificatifs à la lettre.

Publié le 10/03/2020 à 15h11 - Par Pierre-Charles Binet
La chanteuse Clara Luciani, revue par l'artiste Keysone. - Keysone

Kyesone, dessinateur, s'expose au grand public notamment sur Instagram. Sur son compte, il est possible de retrouver les plus grandes stars de la chanson française : Angèle, Clara Luciani, Joey Starr ou encore Stromae.

La particularité de ces reproductions ? Chaque artiste est peint en tenue d'époque XVIe ou XVIIe siècle.

Ainsi, les qualificatifs "Roi de la pop" ou encore "Prince du Hip Hop" n'ont jamais aussi bien été portés.

Joey Starr :

Angèle :

Stromae :

Clara Luciani :

La chanteuse Clara Luciani, revue par l'artiste Keysone. - Keysone
