Insolite. Elle reproduit les portraits de personnages historiques, façon 2020

Jules César, Mona Lisa ou même Marie-Antoinette ont été repensés façon 2020.

Elle reproduit les portraits de personnages historiques, façon 2020

Une quarantaine de personnages sont déjà visibles sur Instagram. Illustration © Pixabay

Publié le

Par Tom

C'est une passion peu ordinaire et surtout un immense talent pour cette jeune femme : Becca Saladin est une artiste passionnée par le graphisme et l'histoire, qui a décidé d'assembler ses deux passions. Qui ne s'est jamais posé la question de savoir à quoi ressembleraient des personnages emblématiques de notre passé ? Marie-Antoinette, Jules César ou même Mona Lisa ont fait l'objet de ces customisations. Tous les tableaux sont à retrouver sur sa page Instagram @royalty_now_

Voici quelques portraits actuels de nos ancêtres, selon Becca Saladin :

- En 2020, voilà à quoi ressemblerait Louis XV :

- Ici, le visage qu'aurait Jules César :

- Mona Lisa de nos jours :

- Cléopâtre :

I've been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren't many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I've gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you've been asking for 🥰 . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features - a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It's also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were - most descriptions describe her as dark haired and "honey-skinned", but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my "Artist's Rendition" of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation!

- Une autre célébrité repensée, Marie-Antoinette :

Une quarantaine de personnages sont déjà visibles sur Instagram. Illustration
