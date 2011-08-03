ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : 1 1 (FEAT AMIR) - SIA Ecouter la radio

Billboard recence les 30 meilleurs clips de ces dernières années!

A l'occasion des 30 ans de LA chaîne musicale (MTV), le magazine américain Billboard a demandé à ses lecteurs d'élire les 30 meilleurs clips de tous les temps, divisant son sondage en 3 catégories : années 80, années 90 et... années 2000.

Publié le 03/08/2011 à 14h45 - Par
Billboard recence les 30 meilleurs clips de ces dernières années!

Années 80 :

1 - Thriller - Michael Jackson (1983)
2 - Like a Prayer - Madonna (1989)
3 - Girls just wanna have fun - Cyndi Lauper (1983)
4 - Take on Me - A-Ha (1985)
5 - When Doves Cry - Prince (1984)
6 - Sledgehammer - Peter Gabriel (1986)
7 - Hungry like the wolf - Duran Duran (1983)
8 - Walk this Way - Run-D.M.C & Aerosmith (1986)
9 - Every Breath you take - The Police (1983)
10 - Rythm Nation - Janet Jackson (1989)

 

Années 90 :

1 - Baby hit me one more time - Britney Spears (1998)
2 - Scream - Michael and Janet Jackson (1995)
4 - Freak on a leash - Korn (1999)
5 - Smells like Teen Spirit - Nirvana (1991)
6 - My Name is - Eminem (1999)
7 - The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) - Missy Elliott (1997)
8 - Waterfalls - TLC (1995)
9 - November Rain - Guns N'Roses (1992)
10 - Virtual Insanity - Jamiroquai (1997)

 

Années 2000 :

1 - Bad Romance - Lady Gaga (2009)
2 - Toxic - Britney Spears (2004)
3 - I write sins, not tragedies - Panic! at the disco (2006)
4 - Your rock my world - Michale Jackson (2001)
5 - Single Ladies (Put a ring on it) - Beyoncé (2008)
6 - Disturbia - Rihanna (2008)
7 - The Real Slim Shady - Eminem (2000)
8 - Firework - Katy Perry (2010)
9 - Californication - Red Hot Chili Peppers (2000)
10 - Get Ur Freak On - Missy Elliott (2001)

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Billboard recence les 30 meilleurs clips de ces dernières années!
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter