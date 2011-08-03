Billboard recence les 30 meilleurs clips de ces dernières années!

Années 80 :
1 - Thriller - Michael Jackson (1983)
2 - Like a Prayer - Madonna (1989)
3 - Girls just wanna have fun - Cyndi Lauper (1983)
4 - Take on Me - A-Ha (1985)
5 - When Doves Cry - Prince (1984)
6 - Sledgehammer - Peter Gabriel (1986)
7 - Hungry like the wolf - Duran Duran (1983)
8 - Walk this Way - Run-D.M.C & Aerosmith (1986)
9 - Every Breath you take - The Police (1983)
10 - Rythm Nation - Janet Jackson (1989)
Années 90 :
1 - Baby hit me one more time - Britney Spears (1998)
2 - Scream - Michael and Janet Jackson (1995)
4 - Freak on a leash - Korn (1999)
5 - Smells like Teen Spirit - Nirvana (1991)
6 - My Name is - Eminem (1999)
7 - The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) - Missy Elliott (1997)
8 - Waterfalls - TLC (1995)
9 - November Rain - Guns N'Roses (1992)
10 - Virtual Insanity - Jamiroquai (1997)
Années 2000 :
1 - Bad Romance - Lady Gaga (2009)
2 - Toxic - Britney Spears (2004)
3 - I write sins, not tragedies - Panic! at the disco (2006)
4 - Your rock my world - Michale Jackson (2001)
5 - Single Ladies (Put a ring on it) - Beyoncé (2008)
6 - Disturbia - Rihanna (2008)
7 - The Real Slim Shady - Eminem (2000)
8 - Firework - Katy Perry (2010)
9 - Californication - Red Hot Chili Peppers (2000)
10 - Get Ur Freak On - Missy Elliott (2001)