Billboard recence les 30 meilleurs clips de ces dernières années!

Années 80 :



1 - Thriller - Michael Jackson (1983)

2 - Like a Prayer - Madonna (1989)

3 - Girls just wanna have fun - Cyndi Lauper (1983)

4 - Take on Me - A-Ha (1985)

5 - When Doves Cry - Prince (1984)

6 - Sledgehammer - Peter Gabriel (1986)

7 - Hungry like the wolf - Duran Duran (1983)

8 - Walk this Way - Run-D.M.C & Aerosmith (1986)

9 - Every Breath you take - The Police (1983)

10 - Rythm Nation - Janet Jackson (1989)

Années 90 :



1 - Baby hit me one more time - Britney Spears (1998)

2 - Scream - Michael and Janet Jackson (1995)

4 - Freak on a leash - Korn (1999)

5 - Smells like Teen Spirit - Nirvana (1991)

6 - My Name is - Eminem (1999)

7 - The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) - Missy Elliott (1997)

8 - Waterfalls - TLC (1995)

9 - November Rain - Guns N'Roses (1992)

10 - Virtual Insanity - Jamiroquai (1997)

Années 2000 :



1 - Bad Romance - Lady Gaga (2009)

2 - Toxic - Britney Spears (2004)

3 - I write sins, not tragedies - Panic! at the disco (2006)

4 - Your rock my world - Michale Jackson (2001)

5 - Single Ladies (Put a ring on it) - Beyoncé (2008)

6 - Disturbia - Rihanna (2008)

7 - The Real Slim Shady - Eminem (2000)

8 - Firework - Katy Perry (2010)

9 - Californication - Red Hot Chili Peppers (2000)

10 - Get Ur Freak On - Missy Elliott (2001)