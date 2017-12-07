Hors Normandie. Ed Sheeran rend hommage à Johnny (photo)

L'onde de choc de la mort de Johnny Hallyday va bien au delà de nos frontières.
Le chanteur Britannique Ed Sheeran a tenu à rendre hommage à Johnny Hallyday via un cliché posté sur son compte Instagram où on peut y voir les 2 hommes très complices.
"Je suis désolé d'apprendre le décès de Johnny Hallyday. J'ai eu l'honneur de jouer avec lui, et il était un vrai gentil. Mes pensées sont pour sa famille et ses proches"
So sorry to hear about the passing of Johnny Hallyday. I had the honour of playing with him, and he was a true gent. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones xx
Une publication partagée par Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) le
A LIRE AUSSI.
Ed Sheeran, Drake, Rihanna, Jul, Damso, PNL, découvrez les artistes les plus écoutés en 2017 sur Spotify
"Noir c'est noir", Johnny est parti
Johnny Hallyday, monument de la chanson française avec 120 millions d'albums vendus
Décès Johnny Hallyday : "la mort d'un monument de la chanson française" (presse)