Hors Normandie. Ed Sheeran rend hommage à Johnny (photo)

Ed Sheeran a lui aussi rendu hommage à Johnny en postant une photo prise avec lui.

Publié le 07/12/2017 à 10h46
Ed Sheeran a rendu hommage à Johnny sur son compte Instagram - Instagram teddysphotos

L'onde de choc de la mort de Johnny Hallyday va bien au delà de nos frontières.

Le chanteur Britannique Ed Sheeran a tenu à rendre hommage à Johnny Hallyday via un cliché posté sur son compte Instagram où on peut y voir les 2 hommes très complices.

"Je suis désolé d'apprendre le décès de Johnny Hallyday. J'ai eu l'honneur de jouer avec lui, et il était un vrai gentil. Mes pensées sont pour sa famille et ses proches"

