Le 1er tour des elections sénatoriales dans l'Orne

Inscrits : 1027 - Votants : 1024 - Exprimés : 1018 -
Les résultats:
Nathalie Goulet ? UC: 491
J-Claude Lenoir ? UMP: 457
Christophe de Ballore ? Dvd: 349
José Collado ? PS: 304
Jean Chatelais ? PC: 106
Gérard Lurçon ? Rdg: 92
J-Pierre Gérondeau ? Dvd: 64
Lionel Stiefel ? FN: 18
