Le 1er tour des elections sénatoriales dans l'Orne

Aucun candidat n'obtient la majorité absolue au 1er tour.
Ceux qui souhaitent se présenter au second tour ont jusqu'à 15h pour déposer leur candidature.
Ce qu'on déjà fait à 13h30: Nathalie Goulet / Jean-Claude Lenoir / et José Collado.

Publié le 25/09/2011 à 13h33 - Par Normandie FM
Inscrits : 1027 - Votants : 1024 - Exprimés : 1018 -

Les résultats:
Nathalie Goulet ? UC: 491
J-Claude Lenoir ? UMP: 457
Christophe de Ballore ? Dvd: 349
José Collado ? PS: 304
Jean Chatelais ? PC: 106
Gérard Lurçon ? Rdg: 92
J-Pierre Gérondeau ? Dvd: 64
Lionel Stiefel ? FN: 18
