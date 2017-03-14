Briouze. Du reggae au festival Art Sonic de Briouze

Place au reggae! Le festival Art Sonic a annoncé la venue du groupe reggae/roots/ska anglais "Gentleman's dub club" samedi 22 juillet 2017. C'est un groupe originaire de Leeds formé il y a maintenant 11 ans.
