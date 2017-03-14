ECOUTER LA RADIO
Briouze. Du reggae au festival Art Sonic de Briouze

Le groupe anglais Gentleman's Dub Club rejoint la programmation du festival Art Sonic samedi 22 juillet 2017. 

Publié le 14/03/2017 à 10h53 - Par Laure
Samedi 22 juillet 2017 à Briouze - Art Sonic

Place au reggae! Le festival Art Sonic a annoncé la venue du groupe reggae/roots/ska anglais "Gentleman's dub club" samedi 22 juillet 2017. C'est un groupe originaire de Leeds formé il y a maintenant 11 ans. 

Réservez vos places sur www.festival-artsonic.com

