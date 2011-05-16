Cyclisme : le Tour de Normandie 2011 se dévoile

L'arrivée est fixée à Caen le 27 mars donc. Au total, la boucle s'allonge sur 1 027 km.
Les étapes :
21 Mars 2011 MONDEVILLE - 4,8 km
22 Mars 2011 COLOMBELLES - FORGES LES EAUX - 196 km
23 Mars 2011 FORGES LES EAUX - GRAND COURONNE - 83 km
23 Mars 2011 GRAND COURONNE - ELBEUF sur SEINE - 72 km
24 Mars 2011 ELBEUF sur SEINE - FLERS - 190 km
25 Mars 2011 DOMFRONT - AGON COUTAINVILLE - 117 km
26 Mars 2011 GOUVILLE/Mer - BAGNOLES DE L'ORNE - 170 km
27 Mars 2011 BAGNOLES DE L'ORNE - CAEN - 135 km
Un parcours qui n'étonne guère la voix du Tour de France, Daniel Mangeas. Ecoutez-le.