ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : ON S'AIMERA TOUJOURS - COEUR DE PIRATE Ecouter la radio

Foire de Caen, le programme du lundi 23 septembre

La Foire Internationale de Caen a ouvert ses portes depuis vendredi. Chaque jour, des animations, des spectacles et des concerts. Le programme complet du lundi 23 septembre.

Publié le 23/09/2013 à 11h16 - Par Jean-Baptiste Bancaud
Foire de Caen, le programme du lundi 23 septembre
La Foire Internationale de Caen est ouverte jusqu'au 30 septembre - DR.

10 h 00 :
Ouverture au public
10 h 00 à 12 h 00 :
Cours de cuisine avec le chef Bernard : salade de lentilles aux lardons de bœuf.
Espace Flyin’ Chef, Hall 2

10 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Stand Bienvenue à la Ferme avec le producteur Ferme DUVAL.
Espace Flyin’ Chef, Hall 2

10 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Animation Casino avec Norbert, ventes flash Thalazur Ouistreham et dégustations de verrines.
Stand Ouistreham, Hall 2.

10 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Rencontre et animation autour de la fabrication d’un mandala avec le Moine Népalais Chulltim Suntar Sherpa et son accompagnateur Anuj Chitrakar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.

10 h 30 à 18 h 30 :
Animation sur l’espace Glisse Mauna Kéa, piste de Skimboard de 20m de long, trampoboard, skates lectriques et jeux d’équilibres.
Espace Conseil Général du Calvados, Cœur de Foire.

11 h 00 :
Départ de la parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, allée centrale du Hall 2.

11 h 00 à 11 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.LUNDI 23 SEPTEMBRE

12 h 00 à 12 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

12 h 10 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

12 h 50 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

13 h 00 à 13 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

13 h 30 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

14 h 00 à 18 h 00 :
Cours de cuisine avec le chef Bernard : œufs brouillés aux lardons de bœuf, tarte aux pommes et à la annelle, salade d’orange et
crème d’orange.
Espace Flyin’ Chef, Hall 2

14 h 00 à 14 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

15 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, allée centrale du Hall 2.LUNDI 23 SEPTEMBRE

15 h 00 à 15 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

16 h 00 à 16 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

16 h 00 à 19 h 00 :
Baptême de poneys.
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Cœur de Foire.

17 h 00 à 17 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

17 h 30 à 19 h 30 :
Animations et escalade avec le Club Alpin Normand.
Sortie du chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.

18 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, allée centrale du Hall 2.

19 h 00 à 20 h 00 :
Démonstrations épreuves.
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Cœur de Foire.

19 h 10 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.LUNDI 23 SEPTEMBRE

19 h 50 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
20 h 00 à 20 h 20 :

Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
20 h 30 :

Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

21 h 00 :
Fermeture de la Foire.

Recevez l'essentiel de l'actualité chaque jour par email
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Foire de Caen, le programme du lundi 23 septembre
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter