Foire de Caen, le programme du lundi 23 septembre

10 h 00 :
Ouverture au public
10 h 00 à 12 h 00 :
Cours de cuisine avec le chef Bernard : salade de lentilles aux lardons de bœuf.
Espace Flyin’ Chef, Hall 2
10 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Stand Bienvenue à la Ferme avec le producteur Ferme DUVAL.
Espace Flyin’ Chef, Hall 2
10 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Animation Casino avec Norbert, ventes flash Thalazur Ouistreham et dégustations de verrines.
Stand Ouistreham, Hall 2.
10 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Rencontre et animation autour de la fabrication d’un mandala avec le Moine Népalais Chulltim Suntar Sherpa et son accompagnateur Anuj Chitrakar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.
10 h 30 à 18 h 30 :
Animation sur l’espace Glisse Mauna Kéa, piste de Skimboard de 20m de long, trampoboard, skates lectriques et jeux d’équilibres.
Espace Conseil Général du Calvados, Cœur de Foire.
11 h 00 :
Départ de la parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, allée centrale du Hall 2.
11 h 00 à 11 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.LUNDI 23 SEPTEMBRE
12 h 00 à 12 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
12 h 10 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
12 h 50 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
13 h 00 à 13 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
13 h 30 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
14 h 00 à 18 h 00 :
Cours de cuisine avec le chef Bernard : œufs brouillés aux lardons de bœuf, tarte aux pommes et à la annelle, salade d’orange et
crème d’orange.
Espace Flyin’ Chef, Hall 2
14 h 00 à 14 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
15 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, allée centrale du Hall 2.LUNDI 23 SEPTEMBRE
15 h 00 à 15 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
16 h 00 à 16 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
16 h 00 à 19 h 00 :
Baptême de poneys.
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Cœur de Foire.
17 h 00 à 17 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
17 h 30 à 19 h 30 :
Animations et escalade avec le Club Alpin Normand.
Sortie du chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.
18 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, allée centrale du Hall 2.
19 h 00 à 20 h 00 :
Démonstrations épreuves.
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Cœur de Foire.
19 h 10 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.LUNDI 23 SEPTEMBRE
19 h 50 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
20 h 00 à 20 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
20 h 30 :
Concert gratuit avec Les Frères Jack.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
21 h 00 :
Fermeture de la Foire.