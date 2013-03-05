ECOUTER LA RADIO
Le Cargö de Caen lance sa programmation 7.3

La salle du Cargö vient d'annoncer sa troisième partie de saison, qui s’annonce une fois de plus particulièrement dense, et dansante.

Publié le 05/03/2013 à 10h55 - Par Louis-Sébastien Jacquel-Blanc
Les Caennais auront la chance de recevoir la visite du très polyvalent “E” pour le nouvel album de Eels, le 10e.

Au programme de ces prochains mois :

AVRIL

  • Mercredi 3 : Vincent Delerm (chanson-théâtre) 20 à 28€.
  • Jeudi 4 : Psy 4 de la rime (hip-hop) 17 à 21€.
  • Samedi 6 : Horace Andy + Johnny Clarke (reggae) 21 à 26€.
  • Mardi 9 : BB Brunes (rock) 23 à 29€.
  • Mercredi 10 : Alex Beaupain (chanson) 11 à 16€.
  • Jeudi 11 : La Nuit du jeu (jeux & fantastique). Gratuit.
  • Vendredi 12 : Eels (rock) 22 à 28€.
  • Mercredi 17 : Naïve New Beaters + Colours In The Street + Bow Low. Gratuit.
  • Mercredi 24 : Efterklang + Anna Von Hausswolf (pop) 13 à 17€.

MAI

  • Vendredi 3 : Mad Sin + Varukers (psycho-punk) 11 à 16€.
  • Lundi 6 : Keny Arkana (hip-hop) 21 à 25€.
  • Mercredi 22 : Superbus (rock) 30€.
  • Samedi 25 : Joseph D’Anvers (lecture musicale) Gratuit.
  • Mercredi 29 : Aline (pop) 11 à 16€.

JUIN

  • Mercredi 12 : Kery James (hip-hop) 19 à 25 €
  • Jeudi 20 : Pop The Fish + MmMmM (pop) Gratuit

Pratique. Tous concerts à 20h30. www.lecargo.fr.

