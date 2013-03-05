Le Cargö de Caen lance sa programmation 7.3

Au programme de ces prochains mois :
AVRIL
- Mercredi 3 : Vincent Delerm (chanson-théâtre) 20 à 28€.
- Jeudi 4 : Psy 4 de la rime (hip-hop) 17 à 21€.
- Samedi 6 : Horace Andy + Johnny Clarke (reggae) 21 à 26€.
- Mardi 9 : BB Brunes (rock) 23 à 29€.
- Mercredi 10 : Alex Beaupain (chanson) 11 à 16€.
- Jeudi 11 : La Nuit du jeu (jeux & fantastique). Gratuit.
- Vendredi 12 : Eels (rock) 22 à 28€.
- Mercredi 17 : Naïve New Beaters + Colours In The Street + Bow Low. Gratuit.
- Mercredi 24 : Efterklang + Anna Von Hausswolf (pop) 13 à 17€.
MAI
- Vendredi 3 : Mad Sin + Varukers (psycho-punk) 11 à 16€.
- Lundi 6 : Keny Arkana (hip-hop) 21 à 25€.
- Mercredi 22 : Superbus (rock) 30€.
- Samedi 25 : Joseph D’Anvers (lecture musicale) Gratuit.
- Mercredi 29 : Aline (pop) 11 à 16€.
JUIN
- Mercredi 12 : Kery James (hip-hop) 19 à 25 €
- Jeudi 20 : Pop The Fish + MmMmM (pop) Gratuit
Pratique. Tous concerts à 20h30. www.lecargo.fr.
