Hors Normandie. Natalie Imbruglia annonce sa grossesse sur Instagram

Comme beaucoup, la chanteuse australienne est plus que jamais connectée avec ses fans à travers ses réseaux sociaux.
Sur Instagram, l'interprète de Torn est suivie par 305 000 personnes.
Mercredi 24 juillet 2019, alors qu'elle a publié une photo entourée de son équipe travaillant sur un nouvel album, un second cliché permet de découvrir une belle nouvelle dans la vie de l'artiste.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
I'm very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!! What an AMAZING team. I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can't wait to share these new songs with you all!!!! And as you can see from the pic.. there is another announcement... (no I haven't swallowed a watermelon). I'm expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won't be saying anything more on that publicly. I'm so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I'm going to be a mum! 🎶🤰🏻🎉😍❤️✨
En effet, Natalie Imbruglia va prochainement être maman à l'âge de 44 ans.