ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : LARME FATALE (FEAT EDDY DE PRETTO) - JULIEN DORE Ecouter la radio

Caen. [Photos] À Caen, le street-art s'expose sur les murs de l'hôpital

Des graffeurs caennais ont eu carte blanche samedi 22 septembre et dimanche 23 septembre 2018 pour taguer les murs du tunnel des ambulances du CHU de Caen (Calvados).

Publié le 26/09/2018 à 11h14 - Par Margaux Rousset
Caen. [Photos] À Caen, le street-art s'expose sur les murs de l'hôpital
Le but est de rendre plein de vie ce lieu d'accueil de l'hôpital. - Sabepat

Sortir de l'univers aseptisé de l'hôpital par des grafs. Le CHU de Caen (Calvados) a donné carte blanche - ou plutôt mur blanc - à des street-artistes caennais, samedi 22 et dimanche 23 septembre 2018.

Rendre le lieu plus accueillant

13 tableaux sont désormais peints sur 130 mètres de mur, dans le tunnel des ambulances pour offrir plus de luminosité et de vie à ce lieu de passage. "Toutes les ambulances passent par ce tunnel, donc un bon nombre de patients l'empruntent. C'est ce qu'ils voient en premier, il est donc important que ce soit un lieu accueillant", explique Ludovic Gomes référent culturel au CHU de Caen.

Deux lauréats à primer

Le CHU de Caen avait lancé un appel à candidature en juillet dernier. Un jury, composé de personnels de l'hôpital, doit désormais deux lauréats sur les 13. Un bon d'achat de 500 euros leur sera reversé.

New Gallery 2018/9/26


  • 1 of 26

          • 1
          • 2
          • 3
          • 4
          • 5
          • 6
          • 7
          • 8
          • 9
          • 10
          • 11
          • 12
          • 13
          • 14
          • 15
          • 16
          • 17
          • 18
          • 19
          • 20
          • 21
          • 22
          • 23
          • 24
          • 25
          • 26


























      •     •
            •

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Caen. [Photos] À Caen, le street-art s'expose sur les murs de l'hôpital
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter