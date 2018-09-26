Caen. [Photos] À Caen, le street-art s'expose sur les murs de l'hôpital

Sortir de l'univers aseptisé de l'hôpital par des grafs. Le CHU de Caen (Calvados) a donné carte blanche - ou plutôt mur blanc - à des street-artistes caennais, samedi 22 et dimanche 23 septembre 2018.
Rendre le lieu plus accueillant
13 tableaux sont désormais peints sur 130 mètres de mur, dans le tunnel des ambulances pour offrir plus de luminosité et de vie à ce lieu de passage. "Toutes les ambulances passent par ce tunnel, donc un bon nombre de patients l'empruntent. C'est ce qu'ils voient en premier, il est donc important que ce soit un lieu accueillant", explique Ludovic Gomes référent culturel au CHU de Caen. Deux lauréats à primer
Le CHU de Caen avait lancé
un appel à candidature en juillet dernier. Un jury, composé de personnels de l'hôpital, doit désormais deux lauréats sur les 13. Un bon d'achat de 500 euros leur sera reversé.
