ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : EASY ON ME - ADELE Ecouter la radio

Hors Normandie. Jeux vidéo: les meilleures ventes en France du 1er au 7 mai 2017

Chaque semaine, retrouvez les meilleures ventes de jeux vidéo en France (chiffres SELL, syndicat des éditeurs de logiciels de loisirs) .

Publié le 17/05/2017 à 17h40 - Par Laure
Hors Normandie. Jeux vidéo: les meilleures ventes en France du 1er au 7 mai 2017
Mario kart 8, une valeur sûre pour Nintendo - Pochette du jeu

Des indémodables font leur retour dans le top 5, tandis qu'une nouveauté s'installe en 3ème place, c'est le FPS Prey de Bethesda.

1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe/ Nintendo Switch (sortie le 28 avril 2017) (=) 

2) The legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild/ Nintendo Switch (sortie le 3 mars 2017) (=)

3) Prey/ Playstation 4 (sortie le 5 mai 2017) (NOUVEAU)

4) Call of duty: Infinite warfare/ Playstation 4 (sortie le 4 novembre 2016) (ré-entrée)

5)  GTA V/ Playstation 4 (sortie le 18 novembre 2014) (ré-entrée)

A LIRE AUSSI.

Gagnez votre Nintendo Switch sur Tendance Ouest

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Hors Normandie. Jeux vidéo: les meilleures ventes en France du 1er au 7 mai 2017
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter