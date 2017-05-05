1,4%, c'est le score de l'UPR et François Asselineau au 1er tour de l'élection présidentielle. Très peu en vue depuis ce 1er tour, l'Union Populaire Républicaine a présenté, jeudi 4 mai, ses candidats aux élections législatives en Normandie, les 11 et 18 juin 2017.
Département du CALVADOS :
1ère circonscription : Patricia DIVARET-Dominique MABBOUX-STROMBERG
2ème circonscription : Mohamed BOUABDALLAOUI-Mathilde RENARD
3ème circonscription : Karine SEGUIN-Jimmy PENNEQUIN
4ème circonscription : Louis LAGARDE-Gérard POULAIN
5ème circonscription : Simon GERVAIS-Aude MACE
6ème circonscription : Audrey MABBOUX-STROMBERG-Landry LEFORT
Département de l'EURE :
1ère circonscription : Frédérique MANLEY-Alexis LAROCHE
2ème circonscription : Nadège ALEXANDRE-Cyril PANTENIER
3ème circonscription : Béatrice PALACIOS-Stéphane TASSEL
4ème circonscription : Jean-Thomas BAUDOUIN-Rémy PORTIER
5ème circonscription : Patrick DELATTRE-Julien MOREL
Département de LA MANCHE :
1ère circonscription : David GUILLAUME-Marjorie DUPONT
2ème circonscription : Amelia BERTRAND-Gilles PINTO
3ème circonscription : Quentin HOERNER-Diane LEROUX
4ème circonscription : Marc BLIN- Anne-Marie MACE
Département de l'ORNE :
1ère circonscription : Martin PIFFAUT-Olivier COUVERCELLE
2ème circonscription : Brigitte BREZEL-Claude MACE
3ème circonscription : Christiane LECLERCQ-Laurence GOUAULT
Département de SEINE-MARITIME :
1ère circonscription : Vincent BROUSSEAU-David BOUDRET
2ème circonscription : Matthieu CARPENTIER-Jonathan GUELLE
3ème circonscription : Laurent MONTARON-Baptiste GIROD
4ème circonscription : Karim ERRAHMANE-Christine ANNOOT
5ème circonscription : Jean-Christophe LOUTRE-Cévelyne CASDARD
6ème circonscription : David GROUT-Alain DELANNOY
7ème circonscription : Jamela AKROUR-Pascal LETACQ
8ème circonscription : Olivier LEMERCIER-Patrick LEMARIE
9ème circonscription : Maëva CHARBONNIER-Stéphane COUSIN
10ème circonscription : Brice LETACQ-Fabienne DELACOURT
