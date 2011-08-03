SM Caen : Mandanda en partance pour Bayonne?

Selon nos informations recueillies par notre rédaction cherbourgeoise, le jeune gardien de but du SM Caen Riffi Mandanda, un temps pressenti pour rejoindre l'AS Cherbourg (Nat) puis Orléans (Nat) serait en contacts très avancés avec l'Aviron Bayonnais (National) pour un prêt d'une saison au club landais. Après Thibault Moulin, Mandanda serait donc le 2e malherbiste officiellement prêté pour cet exercice 2011-2012 en attendant le règlement des cas de Emeric Dudouit, Benjamin Morel et Lenny Nangis notamment.
