Paris (AFP). Vol de montres de luxe à Paris: préjudice de 3 millions d'euros

Le vol, survenu rue Boissy d'Anglas dans le prestigieux VIIIe arrondissement parisien, a été constaté lundi matin, a ajouté cette source, confirmant une information de BFMTV.
Deux coffres-forts contenant des montres de luxe de la société Richard Mille ont été dérobés à Paris, avec un préjudice estimé à trois millions d'euros, a-t-on appris lundi de sources policières.
