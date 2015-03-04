Découvrez la programmation complète du festival Papillons de Nuits 2015

ECOUTER LA RADIO
L'équipe du festival Papillons de Nuit vient d'annoncer la programmation complète des artistes qui se produiront à St-Laurent de Cuves les 22, 23 et 24 mai 2015 pour les 15 ans du festival.

Les festivaliers ont trépigné d'impatience pour découvrir la programmation 2015 du festival Papillons de Nuit. L'équipe du festival a enfin levé  le voile à l'occassion de la soirée de présentation ce mardi 3 mars au Normandy à Saint-Lô. Retrouvez sur scène à Saint-Laurent-de-Cuves :

Vendredi  22 Mai : 

Selah Sue
Christine And The Queens
Iam
The Avener
Benjamin Clémentine
Ky-Mani Marley
Superpoze
Grand Blanc
The Celtic Social Club
Drone Project

Samedi 23 Mai :

Placebo
Izia
Fakear
Triggerfinger
Carbon Airways
Faada Freddy
Ibeyi
Saint Motel
Malo'
(+ 2 artistes à venir)

Dimanche 24 Mai : 

Yannick Noah
Arthur H
Black M
Electro Deluxe
La Fine Equipe
Bigflo & Oli
Shake Shake Go
Lewis Evans & The Orchestra Choir of Love
Gagnant du tremplin P2N / Tendance Ouest
(+ 1 artiste à venir) 



