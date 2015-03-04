Découvrez la programmation complète du festival Papillons de Nuits 2015

Les festivaliers ont trépigné d'impatience pour découvrir la programmation 2015 du festival Papillons de Nuit. L'équipe du festival a enfin levé le voile à l'occassion de la soirée de présentation ce mardi 3 mars au Normandy à Saint-Lô. Retrouvez sur scène à Saint-Laurent-de-Cuves :

Vendredi 22 Mai :

Selah Sue

Christine And The Queens

Iam

The Avener

Benjamin Clémentine

Ky-Mani Marley

Superpoze

Grand Blanc

The Celtic Social Club

Drone Project



Samedi 23 Mai :



Placebo

Izia

Fakear

Triggerfinger

Carbon Airways

Faada Freddy

Ibeyi

Saint Motel

Malo'

(+ 2 artistes à venir)



Dimanche 24 Mai :



Yannick Noah

Arthur H

Black M

Electro Deluxe

La Fine Equipe

Bigflo & Oli

Shake Shake Go

Lewis Evans & The Orchestra Choir of Love

Gagnant du tremplin P2N / Tendance Ouest

(+ 1 artiste à venir)







