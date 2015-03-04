Découvrez la programmation complète du festival Papillons de Nuits 2015

Les festivaliers ont trépigné d'impatience pour découvrir la programmation 2015 du festival Papillons de Nuit. L'équipe du festival a enfin levé le voile à l'occassion de la soirée de présentation ce mardi 3 mars au Normandy à Saint-Lô. Retrouvez sur scène à Saint-Laurent-de-Cuves :
Vendredi 22 Mai :
Selah Sue
Christine And The Queens
Iam
The Avener
Benjamin Clémentine
Ky-Mani Marley
Superpoze
Grand Blanc
The Celtic Social Club
Drone Project
Samedi 23 Mai :
Placebo
Izia
Fakear
Triggerfinger
Carbon Airways
Faada Freddy
Ibeyi
Saint Motel
Malo'
(+ 2 artistes à venir)
Dimanche 24 Mai :
Yannick Noah
Arthur H
Black M
Electro Deluxe
La Fine Equipe
Bigflo & Oli
Shake Shake Go
Lewis Evans & The Orchestra Choir of Love
Gagnant du tremplin P2N / Tendance Ouest
(+ 1 artiste à venir)