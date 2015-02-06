ABC of Flatland : contest de BMX à Alençon

Pour cette 3ème édition, l’événement reçoit des participants venus du monde entier.
Samedi :
10h - 12h30 : Practice libre - Ouvert au public
13h - 19h : Qualification : Amateur / Expert / Master / Pro
Dimanche :
10h - 12h : Practice libre - Ouvert au public
13h - 17h30 : Finales
18h - Remise des prix
Pour découvrir cette discipline spectaculaire, rendez vous à la Halle au Blé le 14 février prochain.
Ecoutez, Kévin Meyer, l'Organisateur.
