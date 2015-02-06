ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : DANCE MONKEY - TONES AND I Ecouter la radio

ABC of Flatland : contest de BMX à Alençon

Alençon BMX Contest of Flatland c'est ce samedi 14 et ce dimanche 15 février à la Halle au Blé à Alençon.

Publié le 09/02/2015 à 10h00 - Par Nolwenn
ABC of Flatland : contest de BMX à Alençon

Pour cette 3ème édition, l’événement reçoit des participants venus du monde entier.

Samedi :

10h - 12h30 : Practice libre - Ouvert au public
13h - 19h : Qualification : Amateur / Expert / Master / Pro

Dimanche :

10h - 12h : Practice libre - Ouvert au public
13h - 17h30 : Finales
18h - Remise des prix

Pour découvrir cette discipline spectaculaire, rendez vous à la Halle au Blé le 14 février prochain.

Ecoutez, Kévin Meyer, l'Organisateur.

ABC of Flatland à Alençon

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
Réagissez à cet article
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
ABC of Flatland : contest de BMX à Alençon
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter