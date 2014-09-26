Charlelie Couture, Marianne Faithfull et Paul Personne à La Luciole

Les locations sont ouvertes!
Paul Personne (23/1/2015 à 21h) : 23€ tarif abonné, 25€ tarif réservation, 28€ sur place le soir du concert, 9€ tarif solidaire (non 25/28/30/12€).
Marianne faithfull (30/1/2015 à 21h) : 30€ tarif abonné, 32€ tarif réservation, 35€ sur place le soir du concert, 12€ tarif solidaire (non 28/30/32/10€).
Charlelie Couture (samedi 7 mars 2015 à 21h) : 23€ tarif abonné, 25€ tarif réservation, 28€ sur place le soir du concert, 9€ tarif solidaire). Son nouvel album "ImMortel" est sorti le 15 septembre dernier chez Mercury/Universal