Charlelie Couture, Marianne Faithfull et Paul Personne à La Luciole

La Luciole à Alençon annonce ce vendredi 26 septembre les concerts de Charlelie Couture, Marianne Faithfull et Paul Personne.

Publié le 26/09/2014 à 17h00 - Par Eric Mas
Les locations sont ouvertes!

Paul Personne (23/1/2015 à 21h) : 23€ tarif abonné, 25€ tarif réservation, 28€ sur place le soir du concert, 9€ tarif solidaire (non 25/28/30/12€).

Marianne faithfull (30/1/2015 à 21h) : 30€ tarif abonné, 32€ tarif réservation, 35€ sur place le soir du concert, 12€ tarif solidaire (non 28/30/32/10€).

Charlelie Couture (samedi 7 mars 2015 à 21h) : 23€ tarif abonné, 25€ tarif réservation, 28€ sur place le soir du concert, 9€ tarif solidaire). Son nouvel album "ImMortel" est sorti le 15 septembre dernier chez Mercury/Universal

 

