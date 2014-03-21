ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : LOLA - SUPERBUS Ecouter la radio

Exclu, la liste des équipes du Tour de Normandie 2014

Le Tour de Normandie 2014 se déroulera du lundi 24 au dimanche 30 mars. Découvrez en exclusivité la liste des équipes sélectionnées.

Publié le 28/01/2014 à 13h48 - Par Jean-Baptiste Bancaud
Exclu, la liste des équipes du Tour de Normandie 2014
Etape caennaise du Tour de Normandie 2013 - Tendance Ouest

24 équipes ont été sélectionnées par les organisateurs du Tour de Normandie 2014 pour un plateau très relevé :

1- BMC

2- Team Raleigh

3- Rabobank Development Team

4- Leopard Trek

5- Riwal Cycling Team

6- Bretagne-Seche

7- Itera-Katusha

8- VC Rouen 76

9- Etixx-Ihned

10- Team Giant-Shimano

11- Vendée U Pays de la Loire

12- Team Sparebanken Sor

13- Vérandas Willems

14- Sojasun Espoir

15- Astana

16- Ussa Pavilly Barentin

17- Team Joker

18- Team Firefighters Upsala CK

19- An Post-Chain Reaction-Sean Kelly team

20- Rapha Condor-JLT

21- Team Differdange-Gigi-Losch

22- Lotto Belisol

23- Team 3 M

24- CC Nogent-sur-Oise

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Exclu, la liste des équipes du Tour de Normandie 2014
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter