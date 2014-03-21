Exclu, la liste des équipes du Tour de Normandie 2014

24 équipes ont été sélectionnées par les organisateurs du Tour de Normandie 2014 pour un plateau très relevé :
1- BMC
2- Team Raleigh
3- Rabobank Development Team
4- Leopard Trek
5- Riwal Cycling Team
6- Bretagne-Seche
7- Itera-Katusha
8- VC Rouen 76
9- Etixx-Ihned
10- Team Giant-Shimano
11- Vendée U Pays de la Loire
12- Team Sparebanken Sor
13- Vérandas Willems
14- Sojasun Espoir
15- Astana
16- Ussa Pavilly Barentin
17- Team Joker
18- Team Firefighters Upsala CK
19- An Post-Chain Reaction-Sean Kelly team
20- Rapha Condor-JLT
21- Team Differdange-Gigi-Losch
22- Lotto Belisol
23- Team 3 M
24- CC Nogent-sur-Oise