Foire de Caen, le programme du mardi 24 septembre

MARDI 24 SEPTEMBRE
NOCTURNE (10 h 00 à 23 h 00)
10 h 00 à 12 h 00 :
Cours de cuisine avec le chef Bernard : salade fraicheur à la gelée de cidre.
Espace Flyin’ Chef, Hall 2
10 h 00 à 17 h 30 :
Démonstration de tissage, jeux vikings et quizz sur l’histoire normande.
Espace tourisme, Hall 2.
10 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Stand Bienvenue à la Ferme avec le producteur Les vergers de Ducy.
Espace Flyin’ Chef, Hall 2
10 h 00 à 23 h 00 :
Rencontre et animation autour de la fabrication d’un mandala avec le Moine Népalais Chulltim Suntar Sherpa et son accompagnateur Anuj Chitrakar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.
10 h 00 à 23 h 00 :
Rencontre avec Priscilla Telmon, aventurière, journaliste et photographe.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.
10 h 00 à 23 h 00 :
Ventes flash Thalazur Ouistreham, dégustations de verrines et démonstrations culinaires.
Stand Ouistreham, Hall 2.
10 h 30 à 18 h 30 :
Animation sur l’espace Glisse Mauna Kéa, piste de Skimboard de 20m de long, trampoboard, skates électriques et jeux d’équilibres.
Espace Conseil Général du Calvados, Cœur de Foire.
11 h 00 :
Départ de la parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, Allée centrale du Hall 2.
11 h 00 à 11 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
12 h 00 à 12 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
12 h 10 :
Concert gratuit avec Richard Lovene.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
12 h 50 :
Concert gratuit avec Richard Lovene.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
13 h 00 à 13 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
13 h 30 :
Concert gratuit avec Richard Lovene.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
14 h 00 à 14 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
14 h 00 à 18 h 00 :
Cours de cuisine avec le chef Bernard : pintade au pommeau de Normandie, gratin de pommes aux amandes et sabayon de cidre & choux à la crème. Espace Flyin' Chef, Hall 2
14 h 00 à 14 h 50 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.
15 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, Allée centrale du Hall 2.
15 h 00 à 15 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
15 h 00 à 15 h 20 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.
16 h 00 à 16 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
16 h 00 à 19 h 00 :
Baptême de poneys.
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Cœur de Foire.
16 h 00 :
Démonstration de dressage des yacks.
Enclos des Yacks, devant chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.
16 h 30 :
Animation Body Balance, Body combat et Sh’bam par Pep’s Center.
Devant l’entrée du Hall 2, côté rue du Bagou.
17 h 00 à 17 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
17 h 00 à 17 h 20 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.
17 h 30 à 19 h 30 :
Animations et escalade avec le Club Alpin Normand.
Sortie du chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.
18 h 00 :
Inauguration officielle du stand Ouistreham, cocktail de la ville et concert du Big Band de Jazz.
Stand Ouistreham, Hall 2.
18 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, Allée centrale du Hall 2.
18 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Animation relaxation en shiatsu.
Espace tourisme, Hall 2.
18 h 20 à 18 h 30 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.
19 h 00 :
Grande finale du Caen Karaoké Challenge.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.
19 h 00 à 19 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
19 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Grande finale du concours de Karaoké du French Café.
Podium Le Central, Hall 5.
19 h 00 à 20 h 00 :
Démonstrations épreuves
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Cœur de Foire.
20 h 00 à 20 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
20 h 00 à 20 h 20 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.
21 h 00 à 21 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
21 h 00 à 21 h 30 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.
22 h 00 à 22 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.
22 h 00 à 22 h 30 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.
23 h 00 :
Fermeture de la Foire.