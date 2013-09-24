ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : DON'T STOP THE MUSIC - RIHANNA Ecouter la radio

Foire de Caen, le programme du mardi 24 septembre

Ce mardi 24 septembre, la foire de Caen propose une nocturne. Elle est ouverte jusqu'à 23h00. Découvrez le programme complet.

Publié le 24/09/2013 à 08h22 - Par Jean-Baptiste Bancaud
Foire de Caen, le programme du mardi 24 septembre
Le programme de la foire de Caen 2013 du ùardi 24 septembre - DR.

MARDI 24 SEPTEMBRE
NOCTURNE (10 h 00 à 23 h 00)

10 h 00 à 12 h 00 :
Cours de cuisine avec le chef Bernard : salade fraicheur à la gelée de cidre.
Espace Flyin’ Chef, Hall 2

10 h 00 à 17 h 30 :
Démonstration de tissage, jeux vikings et quizz sur l’histoire normande.
Espace tourisme, Hall 2.

10 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Stand Bienvenue à la Ferme avec le producteur Les vergers de Ducy.
Espace Flyin’ Chef, Hall 2

10 h 00 à 23 h 00 :
Rencontre et animation autour de la fabrication d’un mandala avec le Moine Népalais Chulltim Suntar Sherpa et son accompagnateur Anuj Chitrakar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.

10 h 00 à 23 h 00 :
Rencontre avec Priscilla Telmon, aventurière, journaliste et photographe.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.

10 h 00 à 23 h 00 :
Ventes flash Thalazur Ouistreham, dégustations de verrines et démonstrations culinaires.
Stand Ouistreham, Hall 2.

10 h 30 à 18 h 30 :
Animation sur l’espace Glisse Mauna Kéa, piste de Skimboard de 20m de long, trampoboard, skates électriques et jeux d’équilibres.
Espace Conseil Général du Calvados, Cœur de Foire.

11 h 00 :
Départ de la parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, Allée centrale du Hall 2.MARDI 24 SEPTEMBRE

11 h 00 à 11 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

12 h 00 à 12 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

12 h 10 :
Concert gratuit avec Richard Lovene.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

12 h 50 :
Concert gratuit avec Richard Lovene.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

13 h 00 à 13 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

13 h 30 :
Concert gratuit avec Richard Lovene.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

14 h 00 à 14 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

14 h 00 à 18 h 00 :
Cours de cuisine avec le chef Bernard : pintade au pommeau de Normandie, gratin de pommes aux amandes et sabayon de cidre & choux à la crème. Espace Flyin’ Chef, Hall 2MARDI 24 SEPTEMBRE

14 h 00 à 14 h 50 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.

15 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, Allée centrale du Hall 2.

15 h 00 à 15 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

15 h 00 à 15 h 20 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.

16 h 00 à 16 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

16 h 00 à 19 h 00 :
Baptême de poneys.
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Cœur de Foire.

16 h 00 :
Démonstration de dressage des yacks.
Enclos des Yacks, devant chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.

16 h 30 :
Animation Body Balance, Body combat et Sh’bam par Pep’s Center.
Devant l’entrée du Hall 2, côté rue du Bagou.

17 h 00 à 17 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

17 h 00 à 17 h 20 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.MARDI 24 SEPTEMBRE

17 h 30 à 19 h 30 :
Animations et escalade avec le Club Alpin Normand.
Sortie du chapiteau Himalaya, Esplanade du Zénith.

18 h 00 :
Inauguration officielle du stand Ouistreham, cocktail de la ville et concert du Big Band de Jazz.
Stand Ouistreham, Hall 2.

18 h 00 :
Départ de la grande parade avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Devant le stand Ouistreham, Allée centrale du Hall 2.

18 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Animation relaxation en shiatsu.
Espace tourisme, Hall 2.

18 h 20 à 18 h 30 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.

19 h 00 :
Grande finale du Caen Karaoké Challenge.
Le Central, podium du hall 5.

19 h 00 à 19 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

19 h 00 à 21 h 00 :
Grande finale du concours de Karaoké du French Café.
Podium Le Central, Hall 5.

19 h 00 à 20 h 00 :
Démonstrations épreuves
Mini Ranch, espace JEM, Cœur de Foire.

20 h 00 à 20 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

20 h 00 à 20 h 20 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.

21 h 00 à 21 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

21 h 00 à 21 h 30 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.

22 h 00 à 22 h 20 :
Spectacle avec la troupe Indo-Népalaise Dhoad.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Restaurant, Esplanade du Zénith.

22 h 00 à 22 h 30 :
Animation avec le musicien joueur de Sitar.
Chapiteau Himalaya, Le Temple, Esplanade du Zénith.

23 h 00 :
Fermeture de la Foire.

Recevez l'essentiel de l'actualité chaque jour par email
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Foire de Caen, le programme du mardi 24 septembre
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter