ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : HUMANS - THE FAIM Ecouter la radio

En 2013, le Théâtre des Arts joue le haut de gamme !

Les choix musicaux du Théâtre des arts révèlent une volonté avide d’audacieuses interférences des styles. La nouvelle programmation offre des voyages musicaux inspirés. Jugez plutôt.

Publié le 16/01/2013 à 19h00 - Par
En 2013, le Théâtre des Arts joue le haut de gamme !
Passion jazz : le temps d’une soirée, un quatuor passe du classique au jazz, de Bach à Bolling.
  • Opéra

. Lolo Ferrari, vendredi 8 mars à 20h, dimanche 10 mars, à 16h et mardi 12 mars, à 20h.
.Wozzeck (opéra d’Alban Berg), vendredi 29 mars, à 20h, dimanche 31 mars à 16h, mardi 2 avril à 20h.

  • Vocal

. Sit far and fear not (entre jazz et violes), mardi 5 février, à 20h.
. Te Deum (Charpentier et Lully), dimanche 17 mars, à 16h.
. Best of 20 ans (ensemble Accentus), mardi 9 avril, à 20h.

  • Symphonique

. Notes d’impression (Ravel, Roussel, Caplet, Ives), samedi 16 mars, à 19h30.
. Symphonies scandinaves (Sibelius, Grieg, Nielsen), jeudi 11 et vendredi 12 avil, à 20h.

  • Chambre

. Violon, extension de l’âme (Beethoven), mardi 12 février à 20h.
. Passion jazz (Bach, Bolling), jeudi 14 février à 20h.
. Musique américaine à l’ère industrielle (Bolcom, Copland et Reich), jeudi 7 mars, à 20h.

  • Danse

.Préludes et fugues (création d’Emmanul Gat sur une partition de Bach), samedi 6 avril à 19h30, dimanche 7 avril à 16h.

  • Film

.Les 1001 nuits (autour de l’évènement  L’enlèvement au sérail), lundi 28 janvier, à 19h30, au cinéma l’Omnia.

Pratique. Réservations et informations au 02 35 98 74 78 ou sur www.operaderouen.fr

Recevez l'essentiel de l'actualité chaque jour par email
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
En 2013, le Théâtre des Arts joue le haut de gamme !
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter