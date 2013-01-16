En 2013, le Théâtre des Arts joue le haut de gamme !

Opéra

. Lolo Ferrari, vendredi 8 mars à 20h, dimanche 10 mars, à 16h et mardi 12 mars, à 20h.

.Wozzeck (opéra d’Alban Berg), vendredi 29 mars, à 20h, dimanche 31 mars à 16h, mardi 2 avril à 20h.

Vocal

. Sit far and fear not (entre jazz et violes), mardi 5 février, à 20h.

. Te Deum (Charpentier et Lully), dimanche 17 mars, à 16h.

. Best of 20 ans (ensemble Accentus), mardi 9 avril, à 20h.

Symphonique

. Notes d’impression (Ravel, Roussel, Caplet, Ives), samedi 16 mars, à 19h30.

. Symphonies scandinaves (Sibelius, Grieg, Nielsen), jeudi 11 et vendredi 12 avil, à 20h.

Chambre

. Violon, extension de l’âme (Beethoven), mardi 12 février à 20h.

. Passion jazz (Bach, Bolling), jeudi 14 février à 20h.

. Musique américaine à l’ère industrielle (Bolcom, Copland et Reich), jeudi 7 mars, à 20h.

Danse

.Préludes et fugues (création d’Emmanul Gat sur une partition de Bach), samedi 6 avril à 19h30, dimanche 7 avril à 16h.

Film

.Les 1001 nuits (autour de l’évènement L’enlèvement au sérail), lundi 28 janvier, à 19h30, au cinéma l’Omnia.

Pratique. Réservations et informations au 02 35 98 74 78 ou sur www.operaderouen.fr