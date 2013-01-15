La liste des nommés pour les Brit Awards 2013 en ligne

Voici la liste des nommés :

Artiste britannique masculin : Ben Howard, Calvin Harris, Olly Murs, Plan B, Richard Hawley

Artiste britannique féminine : Amy Winehouse, Bat For Lashes, Emeli Sandé, Jessie Ware, Paloma Faith

Groupe anglais : Alt-J, Mumford & Sons, Muse, One Direction, The XX

British Live Act : Coldplay, Mumford & Sons, Muse, The Rolling Stones, The Vaccines

British Breakthrough Act : Alt-J, Ben Howard, Jake Bugg, Jessie Ware, Rita Ora

Album britannique : Alt-J - "An Awesome Wave", Emeli Sandé - "Our Version Of Events", Mumford & Sons - "Babel", Paloma Faith - "Fall To Grace", Plan B - "iLL Manors"

Single britannique : Adele/"Skyfall", Alex Clare/"Too Close", Coldplay & Rihanna/"Princess Of China", DJ Fresh Feat. Rita Ora/"Hot Right Now", Emeli Sandé/"Next To Me", Florence + The Machine/"Spectrum (Say My Name)", James Arthur/"Impossible", Jessie J/"Domino", Rizzle Kicks/"Mama Do The Hump", Labrinth Feat. Emeli Sandé/"Beneath Your Beautiful", Robbie Williams/"Candy", Olly Murs Feat. Flo Rida/"Troublemaker", Rita Ora Feat. Tinie Tempah/"R.I.P.", StooShe/"Black Heart", Rudimental Feat. John Newman/"Feel The Love"

Groupe international : Alabama Shakes, The Black Keys, Fun., The Killers, The Script

Artiste masculin international : Bruce Springsteen, Frank Ocean, Gotye, Michael Bublé, Jack White

Artiste féminine internationale : Alicia Keys, Cat Power, Lana Del Rey, Rihanna, Taylor Swift