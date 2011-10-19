Primaires du PS : les résultats du second tour dans l'agglomération rouennaise

En Seine-Maritime, Martine Aubry a obtenu 50,48% des voix, contre 49,52% pour François Hollande. 55 000 personnes ont participé au vote dans le département, contre 47 400 lors du premier tour. Le vote en détail dans l'agglomération rouennaise, majoritairement pro-Aubry :
- Rouen : Martine Aubry 51,22% / François Hollande 48,78%. Votants : 5333. Participation : 9,8%.
- Bois-Guillaume : François Hollande 55,76% / Martine Aubry 44,24%. Votants : 829. Participation : 8,03%
- Canteleu : Martine Aubry 58,48% / François Hollande 41,52%. Votants : 1154. Participation : 12,8%.
- Darnétal : Martine Aubry 53,8% / François Hollande 46,2%. Votants : 308. Participation : 5,57%.
- Elbeuf : Martine Aubry 58,12% / François Hollande 41,88%. Votants : 928. Participation : 10,04%.
- Grand-Quevilly : Martine Aubry 59,12% / François Hollande 40,88%. Votants : 2548. Participation : 13,67%.
- Mont-Saint-Aignan : François Hollande 50,47% / Martine Aubry 49,53%. Votants : 1401. Participation : 10,36%.
- Notre-Dame-de-Bondeville : Martine Aubry 52,13% / François Hollande 47,87%. Votants : 661. Participation : 10,58%.
- Petit-Couronne : François Hollande 50,33% / Martine Aubry 49,67%. Votants : 625. Participation : 8,77%.
- Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray : François Hollande 54,13% / Martine Aubry 45,87%. Votants : 1043. Participation : 6,36%.
- Sotteville-lès-Rouen : Martine Aubry 52,72% / François Hollande 47,28%. Votants : 2153. Participation : 10,56%.
