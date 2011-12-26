Cinéma : les films incontournables à Rouen

C'est la cinquième édition des "Incontournables". Dans les salles UGC, vous pourrez revoir les 16 films qui ont marqué l'année qui vient de s'écouler pour 3€ seulement.
Au programme de l'UGC Ciné-Cité de Rouen :
. La Guerre est déclarée, mercredi 11 janvier à 11h – 16h – 20h ; dimanche 15 janvier
à 14h – 18h – 22h.
. Les femmes du 6e étage, mercredi 11 janvier, à 14h-18h-22h ; dimanche 15 janvier à 11h-16h-20h.
. Drive (VOST), mercredi 11 janveir, 11h-16h-20h ; samedi 14 janvier, 14h-18h-22h.
. Black Swan (VOST), mercredi 11 janvier, 14h-18h-22h ;samedi 14 janvier, 11h-16h-20h.
. Minuit à Paris (VOST), jeudi 12 janvier, 11h-16h-20h ; samedi 14 ja,vier 14h-18h-22h
. The artist, jeudi 12 janvier, 14h-18h-22h ; samedi 14 janvier, 11h-16h-20h.
. Le gamin au vélo, jeudi 12 janvier, 11h-16h-20h.
. Tomboy, jeudi 12 janvier, 14h-18h-22h.
. L'exercice de l'Etat, vendredi 13 janvier, 11h-16h45-22h10 ; mardi 17 janvier, 14h-19h45.
. Polisse, vendredi 13 janvier, 14h-19h45 ; mardi 17 janvier, 11h-16h45-22h10.
. Le discours d'un roi, vendredi 13 janvier, 14h-19h45 ; dimanche 15 janvier, 11h-16h45-22h10.
. Une séparation, vendredi 13 janvier, 11h-16h45-22h10 ; dimanche 15 janvier, 14h-19h45.
. Intouchables, lundi 16 janvier, 11h-14h-16h45-19h45 (suivi d'un débat sur le handicap)-22h10.
. Habemus Papam, lundi 16 janvier, 11h-16h-22h.
. Incendies, lundi 16 janvier, 14h-20h.
. Tree of life, mardi 17 janvier, 11h-14h-16h45-20h.