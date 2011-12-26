ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : EASY ON ME - ADELE Ecouter la radio

Cinéma : les films incontournables à Rouen

Du 11 au 17 janvier, l'UGC Ciné-cité propose de revoir les 16 films qui ont marqué l'année 2011.

Publié le 26/12/2011 à 12h20 - Par
Cinéma : les films incontournables à Rouen

C'est la cinquième édition des "Incontournables". Dans les salles UGC, vous pourrez revoir les 16 films qui ont marqué l'année qui vient de s'écouler pour 3€ seulement.

Au programme de l'UGC Ciné-Cité de Rouen : 

. La Guerre est déclarée, mercredi 11 janvier à 11h – 16h – 20h ; dimanche 15 janvier
à 14h – 18h – 22h.

. Les femmes du 6e étage, mercredi 11 janvier, à 14h-18h-22h ; dimanche 15 janvier à 11h-16h-20h.

. Drive (VOST), mercredi 11 janveir, 11h-16h-20h ; samedi 14 janvier, 14h-18h-22h.

. Black Swan (VOST), mercredi 11 janvier, 14h-18h-22h ;samedi 14 janvier, 11h-16h-20h.

. Minuit à Paris (VOST), jeudi 12 janvier, 11h-16h-20h ; samedi 14 ja,vier 14h-18h-22h

. The artist, jeudi 12 janvier, 14h-18h-22h ; samedi 14 janvier, 11h-16h-20h.

. Le gamin au vélo, jeudi 12 janvier, 11h-16h-20h.

. Tomboy, jeudi 12 janvier, 14h-18h-22h.

. L'exercice de l'Etat, vendredi 13 janvier, 11h-16h45-22h10 ; mardi 17 janvier, 14h-19h45.

. Polisse, vendredi 13 janvier, 14h-19h45 ; mardi 17 janvier, 11h-16h45-22h10.

. Le discours d'un roi, vendredi 13 janvier, 14h-19h45 ; dimanche 15 janvier, 11h-16h45-22h10.

. Une séparation, vendredi 13 janvier, 11h-16h45-22h10 ; dimanche 15 janvier, 14h-19h45.

. Intouchables, lundi 16 janvier, 11h-14h-16h45-19h45 (suivi d'un débat sur le handicap)-22h10.

. Habemus Papam, lundi 16 janvier, 11h-16h-22h.

. Incendies, lundi 16 janvier, 14h-20h.

. Tree of life, mardi 17 janvier, 11h-14h-16h45-20h.

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Cinéma : les films incontournables à Rouen
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter