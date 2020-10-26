Fake news. Un tabloïd anglais annonce que Paul Pogba quitte l'équipe de France

Paul Pogba, milieu de terrain de l'équipe de Manchester United et de l'équipe de France de football, est actuellement dans la tourmente sur... et en dehors du terrain. En mal de performances avec les Red Devils et parfois en Bleu, Paul Pogba vient d'être victime d'une fake news relayée par le quotidien anglais The Sun. Selon le journal britannique, Paul Pogba aurait décidé de quitter l'équipe de France à la suite des prises de position d'Emmanuel Macron sur le terrorisme islamiste.

Paul Pogba 'quits' playing for France over President Macron's comments on 'Islamist terrorism' https://t.co/VFWodXKLmU pic.twitter.com/wQrquJrbjK — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 25, 2020

C'est sur son compte Instagram que le joueur a nié en bloc ces accusations. Selon plusieurs observateurs, les journalistes du Sun se seraient appuyés sur des informations non-vérifiées publiées par un média égyptien.