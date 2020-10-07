ECOUTER LA RADIO
Musique. Eddie Van Halen, leader du groupe Van Halen, est mort

Musique. L'annonce de la mort d'Eddie Van Halen a été faite hier, mardi 6 octobre.

Publié le 07/10/2020 à 05h48 - Par Pierre-Charles Binet
Eddie Van Halen avait 65 ans?

Le monde de la musique métal est en deuil. Eddie Van Halen, leader du groupe mythique de heavy metal, Van Halen, est décédé mardi 6 octobre. C'est son fils, Wolf, qui l'a annoncé sur son compte Instagram.

À 65 ans, Eddie Van Halen était touché par la maladie. Il avait fondé le groupe Van Halen en 1972 avec David Lee Roth, son chanteur et Alex, l'un de ses fils. Leur premier album éponyme était sorti en 1975. Leur plus grand classique : le hit Jump, paru en 1984.

