Insolite. Jan Frodeno réalise un Iron Man solidaire chez lui

Pour les sportifs, les règles du confinement bouleversent le quotidien et surtout les opportunités d'entraînement. Pour l'Allemand Jan Frodeno, champion olympique de triathlon en 2008, son nouveau terrain de jeu est son appartement en Espagne.

Comme le Normand Hermann Simon, ce sportif de très haut niveau est confiné dans son appartement. La seule différence : la taille de leur logement. Jan Frodeno peut profiter d'un appartement lui permettant de travailler les trois disciplines de l'Iron Man.

Pour rappel, un Iron Man propose un parcours de 3,8 km de natation, 180 km de vélo et 42,195 km de course à pied.

Piscine à contre-courant, home trainer et tapis de course, autant de solutions techniques pour pallier l'impossibilité de sortir.

8 h 30 d'efforts et 200 000 € récoltés

Ainsi, le champion a bouclé son défi en 8 h 30 d'efforts, perturbé par un souci technique de son tapis de course, alors que son record personnel est de 7 h 51'13". Durant sa performance, diffusée en direct sur les réseaux sociaux, les internautes avaient la possibilité de faire des dons. Plus de 200 000 € ont ainsi été récoltés et seront reversés à l'Allemagne et à l'Espagne pour la lutte contre le coronavirus.