Musique. Lady Gaga annonce la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé Chromatica

C'est officiel, Lady Gaga a annoncé la date de sortie de son sixième album intitulé Chromatica. Il contiendra 16 titres inédits, dont Stupid love. Un an et demi après l'immense succès du film A star is born et de sa bande originale, vendue à plus de 7 millions d'exemplaires dans le monde, dont 465 000 en France.

C'est sur son compte Twitter que la chanteuse a confirmé l'information. L'album sortira le 10 avril prochain ! Les fans devront donc encore attendre un mois avant de pouvoir écouter ces 16 nouvelles chansons.

Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz



This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN