Musique. Lady Gaga annonce la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé Chromatica

Quelques jours après la sortie du clip de Stupid love, le premier extrait du nouvel album de Lady Gaga, Chromatica, la chanteuse a donné la date de sortie de ce nouvel opus.

Publié le 03/03/2020 à 11h45 - Par Alex
Lady Gaga signe son retour avec le nouveau clip de Stupid love et l'annonce de la date de sortie de son nouvel album Chromatica le 10 avril.

C'est officiel, Lady Gaga a annoncé la date de sortie de son sixième album intitulé Chromatica. Il contiendra 16 titres inédits, dont Stupid love. Un an et demi après l'immense succès du film A star is born et de sa bande originale, vendue à plus de 7 millions d'exemplaires dans le monde, dont 465 000 en France.

C'est sur son compte Twitter que la chanteuse a confirmé l'information. L'album sortira le 10 avril prochain ! Les fans devront donc encore attendre un mois avant de pouvoir écouter ces 16 nouvelles chansons.

En attendant le 10 avril, vous pouvez toujours regarder en boucle le nouveau clip de Stupid love, tourné entièrement à l'iPhone 11 Pro.

