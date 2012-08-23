ECOUTER LA RADIO
Tendance emploi du mardi 28 août

Voici les offres sélectionnées dans Tendance Emploi ce mardi 28 août. Retrouvez Tendance Emploi du lundi au vendredi à 12h45 avec Nolwenn.

Publié le 28/08/2012 à 12h45 - Par Nolwenn
Tendance emploi du mardi 28 août

Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr

 

Lieu: Cherbourg-Octeville (50)

Poste: Inspecteur(trice) de conformité d'équipements sous pression

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h hebdo

Expérience: Débutant(e) accepté(e) stage en milieu naturel

Exigences: Permis B / Bac+2 (DUT Mesures Physiques), Bac+3, Bac+4 (Licence matériaux) ou équivalent souhaité

Offre n°161756J

Contact direct:APAVE NORD OUEST - Mme SOPHIE LEGENDRE rhs.rouen@apave.com

 

Lieu: Flamanville (50)

Poste: Chargé(e) d'affaires en industrie

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h hebdo

Expérience: 3 ans

Exigences: Permis B

Offre n° 995499N

Contact direct: ASSYSTEM ENGINEERING AND OPERATION SCE - Mlle PINTO AMANDINE apinto@assystem.com

 

Lieu: Caen (14)

Poste: Commercial(e) auprès des particuliers

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h hebdo VRP

Expérience: Débutant(e) accepté(e)

Exigences: Permis B

Offre n°161697J

Contact direct: POLE EMPLOI ROUEN DARNETAL 16 RUE DE L AUBETTE PARC ST GILLES 76175 ROUEN BP 71133 ape.76235@pole-emploi.fr POSSIBILITE DE POSTULER EN LIGNE :W WW.HUISCLOS.FR/EMPLOI

 

Lieu: Courseulles-sur-mer (14)

Poste: Animateur sportif / Animatrice sportive

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 2h hebdo

Expérience: Débutant(e) accepté(e)

Exigences:

Offre n° 698818I

Contact direct: OFFICE COURSEUILLAIS DES SPORTS - Mme PRESIDENTE LALANDE/VICE omac14@wanadoo.fr

 

Lieu: Montmerrei (61)

Poste: Employé(e) de ménage

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 2h30 hebdo

Expérience: 1 an sur même type de poste

Exigences: Permis B

Offre n°698715I

 

Lieu: Bagnoles-de-l'orne (61)

Poste: Responsable de salle

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 39h hebdo

Expérience:3 ans

Exigences:

Offre n° 698703I

Contact direct : HOTEL DE LA POTINIERE ET DU LAC - M. ND BOULANGER 2 RUE DES CASINOS 61140 BAGNOLES DE L ORNE OU: LAPOTINIEREDULAC@ORANGE.FR

 

 

 

