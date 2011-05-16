ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest
Annonces
Légales
S'abonner à la Newsletter

En ce moment : ABCDEFU - GAYLE Ecouter la radio

Lens-Caen : le groupe caennais

Le groupe caennais pour affronter Lens samedi 22 janvier (19 h), vient d'être communiqué par la direction du club. Un groupe de 18 joueurs sans surprises, puisque le coach Franck Dumas est privé pour cette rencontre de nombreux éléments, à cause de suspension ou de blessures. A noter que le jeune Riffi Mandanda est appelé dans le groupe pour la première fois de la saison.

Publié le 21/01/2011 à 16h56 - Par Maxence Gorréguès
Le groupe caennais pour affronter Lens :
Gardiens : Thébaux, Mandanda
Défenseurs : Barzola, Leca, Inez, Raineau
Milieux : N'Diaye, Hamouma, Nivet, Moulin, Mollo, Marcq, Deroin, Van La Parra, Yatabaré
Attaquants : Traoré, El Arabi, Nabab

Sont suspendus : Heurtaux et Seube. Sont toujours convalescents : Tafforeau, Sorbon, Lazarevic, Perquis.
Recevez l'essentiel de l'actualité chaque jour par email
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest
Lire les journaux
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Lens-Caen : le groupe caennais
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter