Lens-Caen : le groupe caennais

Le groupe caennais pour affronter Lens :
Gardiens : Thébaux, Mandanda
Défenseurs : Barzola, Leca, Inez, Raineau
Milieux : N'Diaye, Hamouma, Nivet, Moulin, Mollo, Marcq, Deroin, Van La Parra, Yatabaré
Attaquants : Traoré, El Arabi, Nabab
Sont suspendus : Heurtaux et Seube. Sont toujours convalescents : Tafforeau, Sorbon, Lazarevic, Perquis.
