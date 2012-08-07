Tendance emploi du mercredi 8 août

Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr
Lieu: Manche (50)
Poste: Producteur / Productrice en assurances
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h / semaine
Expérience: 2 ans
Exigences: Permis B
Offre n° : 993366N
Contact direct :MLLE TANGHE MÉLANIE email : recrutement.cm@swisslife.fr
Lieu: Siouville-Hague (50)
Poste: Plongeur / Plongeuse en restauration
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 25h hebdo
Expérience: 1 mois sur le même poste
Exigences:
Offre n° 697809I
Contact direct : LE BOUCHE A OREILLE - M. ND SANSON BEUZEMBEC 50340 SIOUVILLE HAGUE AVEC UN CV
Lieu: Caen (14)
Poste: Inspecteur / Inspectrice de la propreté
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h hebdo
Expérience: 5 ans
Exigences: Permis B
Offre n° 869014I
Contact direct : M. PRIME SYLVAIN email : sylvain.prime@elior.com
Lieu: Calvados (14)
Poste: Agent(e) de sécurité
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h hebdo horaires variables
Expérience: Débutant(e) accepté(e)
Exigences: CAP, BEP ou équivalent Surveillance protection exigé
Offre n° 888313J
Lieu: Alençon (61)
Poste: Responsable de rayon produits frais
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 28h hebdo
Expérience: 1 an minimum en distribution
Exigences:
Offre n° 671891C
Lieu: Briouze (61)
Poste: Psychologue clinicien / clinicienne
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 10h hebdo
Expérience: 1 an souhaité dans le domaine
Exigences: Bac+3, Bac+4 ou équivalent Psychogérontologie exigé
Offre n° 697939I
Contact direct :MAISON DE RETRAITE NOTRE DAME - Mme DIRECTRICE KIERS, kiers.briouze@orange.fr CV ET LETTRE DE MOTIVATION