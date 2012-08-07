ECOUTER LA RADIO
Tendance emploi du mercredi 8 août

Voici les offres sélectionnées dans Tendance Emploi ce mercredi 8 août. Retrouvez Tendance Emploi du lundi au vendredi à 12h45 dans La Voix des Normands.

Publié le 08/08/2012 à 12h45 - Par Nolwenn
Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr

 

Lieu: Manche (50)

Poste: Producteur / Productrice en assurances

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h / semaine

Expérience: 2 ans

Exigences: Permis B

Offre n° : 993366N

Contact direct :MLLE TANGHE MÉLANIE email : recrutement.cm@swisslife.fr

Lieu: Siouville-Hague (50)

Poste: Plongeur / Plongeuse en restauration

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 25h hebdo

Expérience: 1 mois sur le même poste

Exigences:

Offre n° 697809I

Contact direct : LE BOUCHE A OREILLE - M. ND SANSON BEUZEMBEC 50340 SIOUVILLE HAGUE AVEC UN CV

Lieu: Caen (14)

Poste: Inspecteur / Inspectrice de la propreté

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h hebdo

Expérience: 5 ans

Exigences: Permis B

Offre n° 869014I

Contact direct : M. PRIME SYLVAIN email : sylvain.prime@elior.com

Lieu: Calvados (14)

Poste: Agent(e) de sécurité

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h hebdo horaires variables

Expérience: Débutant(e) accepté(e)

Exigences: CAP, BEP ou équivalent Surveillance protection exigé

Offre n° 888313J

Lieu: Alençon (61)

Poste: Responsable de rayon produits frais

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 28h hebdo

Expérience: 1 an minimum en distribution

Exigences:

Offre n° 671891C

Lieu: Briouze (61)

Poste: Psychologue clinicien / clinicienne

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 10h hebdo

Expérience: 1 an souhaité dans le domaine

Exigences: Bac+3, Bac+4 ou équivalent Psychogérontologie exigé

Offre n° 697939I

Contact direct :MAISON DE RETRAITE NOTRE DAME - Mme DIRECTRICE KIERS, kiers.briouze@orange.fr CV ET LETTRE DE MOTIVATION

