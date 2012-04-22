Taux de participation dans la Manche à 17h : 69.98%

Le taux de participation dans la Manche à 17h s'élève à 69.98%, soit 263.404 votants sur 378.007 instcrits. Au premier tour en 2007, ce taux atteingnait, 75.84 %, 62.97% en 2002.
69.98 %, c'est le taux de participation dans la Manche à 17h, pour ce premier tour de l'élection présidentielle.
