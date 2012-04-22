ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : JOUR MEILLEUR - ORELSAN Ecouter la radio

Taux de participation dans la Manche à 17h : 69.98%

69.98 %, c'est le taux de participation dans la Manche à 17h, pour ce premier tour de l'élection présidentielle.

Publié le 22/04/2012 à 17h47 - Par
Taux de participation dans la Manche à 17h : 69.98%

Le taux de participation dans la Manche à 17h s'élève à 69.98%, soit 263.404 votants sur 378.007 instcrits. Au premier tour en 2007, ce taux atteingnait, 75.84 %, 62.97% en 2002.

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Jeu-Concours : devinez qui sera élue Miss France 2022
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Taux de participation dans la Manche à 17h : 69.98%
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter