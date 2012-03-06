ECOUTER LA RADIO
Législatives dans l'Orne: et de 18 !

Jean Sellier (Modem) officialisera jeudi, sa candidature aux prochaines élections législatives des 10 et 17 juin. Il sera le 18ème candidat déclaré dans ce département. C'est l'occasion, à 3 mois du 1er tour, de faire le point sur les candidatures dans l'Orne.

Publié le 06/03/2012 à 18h00
Législatives dans l'Orne: et de 18 !

Candidats par ordre de déclaration des candidatures (tel que connu par Tendance Ouest):

1ère circonscription Alençon / Domfront:

Bertrand Deniaud (UMP) - Gérard Pommier (FDG) - Joachim Pueyo (PS) - Christophe de Balorre ( DVD) - Lionel Stiefel (FN) - Luc Truchon (LO) -Marie Roussel (EELV) -

2ème circonscription L'Aigle / Mortagne:

Jean-Claude Marie (FDG) - Souad El Mana (PS) - Jean-François de cafarelli (DVD) - Véronique Louwagie (UMP) - Benoit Beaussire (FN) - Jean Sellier (Modem) -

3ème circonscription Argentan / Flers:

Jean Chatelais (FDG) - Yves Goasdoué (PS) - Omar Ayad (EELV) - Jérôme Nury (UMP) - Françiane Lavanry (FN) -

 

