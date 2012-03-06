Législatives dans l'Orne: et de 18 !

Candidats par ordre de déclaration des candidatures (tel que connu par Tendance Ouest):
1ère circonscription Alençon / Domfront:
Bertrand Deniaud (UMP) - Gérard Pommier (FDG) - Joachim Pueyo (PS) - Christophe de Balorre ( DVD) - Lionel Stiefel (FN) - Luc Truchon (LO) -Marie Roussel (EELV) -
2ème circonscription L'Aigle / Mortagne:
Jean-Claude Marie (FDG) - Souad El Mana (PS) - Jean-François de cafarelli (DVD) - Véronique Louwagie (UMP) - Benoit Beaussire (FN) - Jean Sellier (Modem) -
3ème circonscription Argentan / Flers:
Jean Chatelais (FDG) - Yves Goasdoué (PS) - Omar Ayad (EELV) - Jérôme Nury (UMP) - Françiane Lavanry (FN) -