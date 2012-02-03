Tendance emploi du vendredi 3 février

Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr
Lieu: Ducey (50)
Poste: Conducteur(trice) ambulancier(e)
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: 1 an
Exigences:
Offre n° 862183I
Lieu: Caen (14)
Poste: Hôte(sse) d'accueil (dans un supermarché)
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 18h
Expérience:débutant(e) accepté(e)
Exigences: bac secrétariat/assistanat
Offre n° 862187I
Lieu: L'Aigle (61)
Poste: Ergothérapeute
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience:1 an dans le domaine hospitalier
Exigences:diplôme d'état d'ergothérapeute
Offre n° 675079I
Lieu: Manche
Poste: Couvreur(se) zingueur(se)
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 39h
Expérience:1 an
Exigences:
Offre n° 862196I
Lieu: Caen (14)
Poste:ingénieur d’études génie civil structure béton armé
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 39h
Expérience: débutant(e) accepté(e)
Exigences:
Contact direct :Patricia ROHEE au 02 33 64 68 21
Lieu: Orne
Poste: Technicien infomatique
Contrat: CDD 4 mois
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: débutant(e) accepté(e)
Exigences: bac+2 informatique
Offre n° 862210I
Contact direct : FRANCE CONFORT - M. LE DIRECTEUR INFORMATIQUE dsi@maisonfc.fr