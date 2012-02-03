ECOUTER LA RADIO
Tendance emploi du vendredi 3 février

Voici les offres sélectionnées dans Tendance Emploi ce vendredi 3 février. Retrouvez votre rubrique chaque jour à 12h45 dans Tout Laure du monde.

Publié le 03/02/2012 à 12h45 - Par Laure
Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr

Lieu: Ducey (50)

Poste: Conducteur(trice) ambulancier(e)

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: 1 an

Exigences:

 

Offre n° 862183I

 

 

Lieu: Caen (14)

Poste: Hôte(sse) d'accueil (dans un supermarché)

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 18h

Expérience:débutant(e) accepté(e)

Exigences: bac secrétariat/assistanat

 

Offre n° 862187I

 

Lieu: L'Aigle (61)

Poste: Ergothérapeute

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience:1 an dans le domaine hospitalier

Exigences:diplôme d'état d'ergothérapeute

 

Offre n° 675079I

 

Lieu: Manche

Poste: Couvreur(se) zingueur(se)

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 39h

Expérience:1 an

Exigences:

 

Offre n° 862196I

 

 

Lieu: Caen (14)

Poste:ingénieur d’études génie civil structure béton armé

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 39h

Expérience: débutant(e) accepté(e)

Exigences:

 

Contact direct :Patricia ROHEE au 02 33 64 68 21

 

 

Lieu: Orne

Poste: Technicien infomatique

Contrat: CDD 4 mois

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: débutant(e) accepté(e)

Exigences: bac+2 informatique

 

Offre n° 862210I

 

Contact direct : FRANCE CONFORT - M. LE DIRECTEUR INFORMATIQUE dsi@maisonfc.fr

