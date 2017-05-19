Saint-Lô. Législatives dans la Manche : 45 candidats en lice dans quatre circonscriptions

45 candidats se sont déclarés pour les élections législatives dans les quatre circonscriptions du département de la Manche, sous réserve de validation des dossiers de candidature par le Ministère de l'Intérieur,
1ère circonscription : (Saint-Lô, Carentan, Villedieu-les-Poêles)
1- M. Lionel CARAU, suppléant M. Fernand LE RACHINEL ; (Le Parti de la France)
2 - M. David GUILLAUME, suppléante Mme Marjorie DUPONT ; (UPR)
3- Mme Benoîte NOUET, suppléant M. Hervé FOUCHER (LREM)
4 - Mme Corinne VAUTIER, suppléant M. Denis TARDIVEAU ; (PCF)
5 - M. Aurélien MARION, suppléante Mme Martine DANJOU ; (France Insoumise)
6 - M. Philippe RETO, suppléante Mme Caroline COSTEROUSSE ; (Mouvement Républicain et Citoyen)
7- M. Jérôme VIRLOUVET, suppléante Mme Claire MOUQUET ; (EELV)
8 - Mme Clémence MAULAT, suppléante Mme Christine LE COZ ; (PS)
9- M. Philippe GOSSELIN, suppléante Mme Christèle CASTELEIN ; (LR)
10- M. Franck SIMON, suppléante Mme Aline DURAND ;(FN)
11 - Mme Olivia LEWI, suppléant M. Olivier CARNOT ; (LO)
2ème circonscription : (Avranches, Granville)
1- M. Guenhaël HUET, suppléante Mme Catherine BRUNAUD-RHYN ; (LR)
2 - Mme Amélia BERTRAND, suppléant M. Gilles PINTO ; (UPR)
3- M. Quentin DOUTÉ, suppléante Mme Nicole LEMOINE LE CHESNAY ; (Le Parti de la France)
4- M. Miloud MANSOUR, suppléante Mme Gaëlle BEVAN DURIER ; (Front de Gauche)
5 - M. Jean-François HÈME, suppléante Mme Ludivine BAGUET ; (Alliance Ecologiste Indépendante)
6 - M. Bertrand SORRE, suppléante Mme Marie-Hélène FILLÂTRE ; (LREM)
7- - Mme Laurence DERREY, suppléant M. Cédric DUFOUR ; (LO)
8 - M. Patrick GRIMBERT, suppléante Mme Claudine SANTIER ; (La France Insoumise)
9 - Mme Sophie NICKLAUS, suppléant M. Gilles PANIER ; (EELV)
10 - Mme Marie-Françoise KURDZIEL, suppléant M. Yannick BODIN ; (FN)
11 - M. Nicolas FERREIRA, suppléante Mme Sophie MORIN SALLES ; (PS)
12 - M . Régis BREUX, suppléante Mme Mathilde MAILLARD ; (Parti de la démondialisation )
3ème circonscription : (Coutances, Valognes)
1 - M. Laurent HUET, suppléante Mme Marion SOIDRIDDINE ; (EELV)
2 - M. Bernard REBOLLE, suppléante Mme Karin LACROIX ; (La France Insoumise)
3 - Mme Carmen MASSON, suppléant M. Bastien BOUR ; (FN)
4 - Mme Chantal TAMBOUR, suppléant M. Rémi BESSELIEVRE ; (PCF)
5 - M. Quentin HOERNER, suppléante Mme Diane LEROUX ; (UPR)
6 - M. Stéphane TRAVERT, suppléant M. Grégory GALBADON ; (LREM)
7 - Mme Thi Mai Tram TRAN, suppléant M. Pierre LANGLOIS ; (LO)
8 - M. Hermann LE RACHINEL suppléante Mme Marie COUSIN ; (Le Parti de la France)
9 - M. Jean-Manuel COUSIN, suppléante Mme Sylvie DUSSAUX ; (LR)
4ème circonscription : (Cherbourg)
1 - M. Jean-Sébastien HEDERER, suppléante Mme Catherine MARREY ; (EELV)
2 - M. Abdelkader BENRAMDANE, suppléant M. Franck LAURÉS ; (LO)
3 - M. Stanislas GUERIN, suppléante Mme Floriane MENEUR ; (les Indépendants)
4 - Mme Sonia KRIMI, suppléant M. Frédéric BASTIAN ; (Majorité Présidentielle)
5 - M. Jean-Jacques NOËL, suppléant M. Benoit LEPELTIER ; (FN)
6 - Mme Yvonne PECORARO, suppléant M. André JACQUES ; (La France Insoumise)
7 - Mme Odile DROUGARD, suppléante Mme Claudette HÉNIQUE ; (Le Parti de la France)
8 - M. Valérie VARENNE, suppléant M. Bertrand HULIN ; (PCF)
9 - M. Marc BLIN ; suppléante Mme Anne-Marie MACÉ ; (UPR)
10 - M. Arnaud CATHERINE, suppléante Mme Roselyne HELLÉ ; (PS)
11 - Mme Sylvie DHIVER, suppléant M. Laurent LECLERC ; (Parti Chrétien Démocrate)
12 - Mme Sophie GUYON, suppléant M. Hervé FEUILLY ; (LR)
13 - M. Blaise MISTLER, suppléante Mme Annick PERROT ; (LREM)