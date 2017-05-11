Vos pronostics hippiques gratuits, pour ce jeudi 11 mai à Maisons-Laffitte

Apollinaire vous propose de jouer :
Le 10 ORFEAS
12 ONLYJIM
1 MAGARI
14 SPRING PRINCESS
6 ISACC
8 VILARO
16 RAGAZZA D'ORO
5 DONUTS REYOR
Départ à 13h47.
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Ce jeudi 11 mai mai 2017, le Prix de Provence se court sur l'hippodrome de Maisons-Laffitte, dans la 3ème course, 16 partants sur 2000 mètres.
Apollinaire vous propose de jouer :
Le 10 ORFEAS
12 ONLYJIM
1 MAGARI
14 SPRING PRINCESS
6 ISACC
8 VILARO
16 RAGAZZA D'ORO
5 DONUTS REYOR
Départ à 13h47.