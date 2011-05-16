ECOUTER LA RADIO
Caen-Brest : billetterie ouverte

La billetterie pour le match Caen-Brest comptant pour la quatrième journée de Ligue 1 et qui aura lieu le 28 août 2010 à 21h au stade Michel d'Ornano, débute ce lundi 23 août. Les billets sont accessibles dans tous les points de vente traditionnels.

Publié le 23/08/2010 à 07h49 - Par Maxence Gorréguès
Points de vente hors billetterie du stade.

Département du CALVADOS :

* Magasin CARREFOUR Market
Route de Caen
14150 OUISTREHAM
02.31.96.88.89


* MAG PRESSE
Centre commercial Atac
Route Harcourt
14123 FLEURY SUR ORNE
02.31.83.21.10

* MAISON DE LA PRESSE
15 rue Pasteur
14310 VILLERS BOCAGE
02.31.77.02.29

 

Département de la MANCHE :

* BAR DES SPORTS
50570 MARIGNY
02.33.55.16.31


* BAR BRASSERIE LA CIVETTE
1 rue de la Poterie
50700 VALOGNES
02.33.40.16.68

Réseaux de ventes et Internet

* Ticket Net (Leclerc, Cora), www.ticketnet.fr
* France Billet (Carrefour, Fnac), www.francebillet.com

 

