Vos pronostics hippiques gratuits, pour ce jeudi 6 avril à Saint-Cloud

Ce jeudi 6 avril 2017, le Grand Handicap de la Seine se court sur l'hippodrome de Saint-Cloud, dans la 3ème course, 18 partants sur 1600 mètres.

Publié le 06/04/2017 à 05h35 - Par Nolwenn
Apollinaire vous propose de jouer :

Le 2 QUATORZE

8 SANT'AMANZA

13 GALLAPAGOS

1 GLANYAR

11 IRON SPIRIT

4 BORDERFORCE

14 MIRACLE DES AIGLES

9 ROYAL VATI

Départ à 13h47.

