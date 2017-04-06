Vos pronostics hippiques gratuits, pour ce jeudi 6 avril à Saint-Cloud

Apollinaire vous propose de jouer :
Le 2 QUATORZE
8 SANT'AMANZA
13 GALLAPAGOS
1 GLANYAR
11 IRON SPIRIT
4 BORDERFORCE
14 MIRACLE DES AIGLES
9 ROYAL VATI
Départ à 13h47.
Ce jeudi 6 avril 2017, le Grand Handicap de la Seine se court sur l'hippodrome de Saint-Cloud, dans la 3ème course, 18 partants sur 1600 mètres.
