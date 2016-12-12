ECOUTER LA RADIO
Tous les hits de l'année 2016 en un Mashup

Twenty One Pilots, Sia, The Weeknd, Mike Posner, Major Lazer, découvrez le Mashup des hits qui ont marqué cette année 2016.

Publié le 09/12/2016 à 16h11 - Par Wilfried
Tous les hits de l'année 2016 en un Mashup

"United State of Pop 2016" de Dj Earworm est le mashup du moment. Il a compilé plusieurs morceaux qui ont marqué cette année 2016 comme celui de Bruno Mars, Dj Snake et Justin Bieber ou encore Rihanna et Elie Goulding pour n'en faire qu'un seul titre.

La liste des 26 morceaux diffusés dans cette vidéo :

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Calvin Harris and Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty - Broccoli
Desiigner - Panda
DJ Snake and Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You
DNCE - Cake By The Ocean
Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla - One Dance
Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign - Work From Home
Flo Rida - My House
Justin Bieber - Love Yourself
Justin Timberlake - Can't Stop The Feeling!
Lukas Graham - 7 Years
Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ - Cold Water
Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza
Rae Sremmurd - Black Beatles
Rihanna - Needed Me
Rihanna and Drake - Work
Sia - Cheap Thrills
The Chainsmokers and Daya - Don't Let Me Down
The Chainsmokers and Halsey - Closer
The Weeknd and Daft Punk - Starboy
Twenty One Pilots - Stressed Out
Twenty One Pilots - Heathens
Twenty One Pilots - Ride
Zayn - Pillowtalk

Tous les hits de l'année 2016 en un Mashup
