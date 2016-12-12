Tous les hits de l'année 2016 en un Mashup

"United State of Pop 2016" de Dj Earworm est le mashup du moment. Il a compilé plusieurs morceaux qui ont marqué cette année 2016 comme celui de Bruno Mars, Dj Snake et Justin Bieber ou encore Rihanna et Elie Goulding pour n'en faire qu'un seul titre.

La liste des 26 morceaux diffusés dans cette vidéo :

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Calvin Harris and Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty - Broccoli

Desiigner - Panda

DJ Snake and Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You

DNCE - Cake By The Ocean

Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla - One Dance

Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign - Work From Home

Flo Rida - My House

Justin Bieber - Love Yourself

Justin Timberlake - Can't Stop The Feeling!

Lukas Graham - 7 Years

Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ - Cold Water

Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza

Rae Sremmurd - Black Beatles

Rihanna - Needed Me

Rihanna and Drake - Work

Sia - Cheap Thrills

The Chainsmokers and Daya - Don't Let Me Down

The Chainsmokers and Halsey - Closer

The Weeknd and Daft Punk - Starboy

Twenty One Pilots - Stressed Out

Twenty One Pilots - Heathens

Twenty One Pilots - Ride

Zayn - Pillowtalk