J-50 avant le festival Art Sonic à Briouze les 22 et 23 juillet

Dans 50 jours, assistez au festival Art Sonic à Briouze (Orne) les vendredi 22 et samedi 23 juillet avec Lilly Wood and The Prick, Etienne de Crecy ou encore Birdy Nam Nam et Caravan Palace.

Publié le 03/06/2016 à 09h00 - Par Wilfried
J-50 avant le festival Art Sonic à Briouze les 22 et 23 juillet

A J-50 avant l'ouverture des portes du festival Art Sonic à Briouze, nous avons contacté Xavier Carjuzââ pour découvrir les dernières infos pratiques, notamment de la billetterie.

Xavier Carjuzââ billetterie Art Sonic 2016

 

D'une réduction sur votre aller-retour en train depuis les gares normandes.

Xavier Carjuzââ réduction billets de train Art Sonic 2016

 

Et de l'application smartphone dédié à l'événement.

Xavier Carjuzââ application smartphone Art Sonic 2016

La programmation complète :

Vendredi 22 juillet 2016, vous pourrez appldaudir Bigflo & Oli, Birdy Nam Nam, Caravan Palace, Vald, Luke, Panda Dub Live Band, The Red Goes Back, The Roughneck Riot.

Samedi 23 juillet 2016, c'est au tour de Lilly Wood and the Prick, Etienne de Crécy avec Super discount 3 live, Hyphen Hyphen, Mass Hysteria, Yaniss Odua & Artical Band, Mawimbi Live, Christine Live, The Goaties, Jahen Oarsman, Norkito (lors d’un concert gratuit Kid Sonic). 

J-50 avant le festival Art Sonic à Briouze les 22 et 23 juillet
