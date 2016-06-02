J-50 avant le festival Art Sonic à Briouze les 22 et 23 juillet

A J-50 avant l'ouverture des portes du festival Art Sonic à Briouze, nous avons contacté Xavier Carjuzââ pour découvrir les dernières infos pratiques, notamment de la billetterie.

D'une réduction sur votre aller-retour en train depuis les gares normandes.

Et de l'application smartphone dédié à l'événement.

La programmation complète :

Vendredi 22 juillet 2016, vous pourrez appldaudir Bigflo & Oli, Birdy Nam Nam, Caravan Palace, Vald, Luke, Panda Dub Live Band, The Red Goes Back, The Roughneck Riot.

Samedi 23 juillet 2016, c'est au tour de Lilly Wood and the Prick, Etienne de Crécy avec Super discount 3 live, Hyphen Hyphen, Mass Hysteria, Yaniss Odua & Artical Band, Mawimbi Live, Christine Live, The Goaties, Jahen Oarsman, Norkito (lors d’un concert gratuit Kid Sonic).