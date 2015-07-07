ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : WRECKED - IMAGINE DRAGONS Ecouter la radio

Football : QRM débute sa préparation

La saison sportive du Quevilly-Rouen Métropole est maintenant lancée avec la reprise de l'entrainement hier (lundi) pour le groupe entrainé par Manu Da Costa.

Publié le 07/07/2015 à 09h46 - Par François Beguin
Football : QRM débute sa préparation
Romain Flohic

Après trois jours d'entrainement, le groupe partira en stage à Villers sur Mer de jeudi 9 au samedi 11 juillet et disputera un premier match amical le mercredi 15 juillet face à Dunkerque. Voici le programme des matchs amicaux :

Mercredi 15/07/15 à 18H00 face à DUNKERQUE (National) à BOLLEZEELLE
Samedi 18/07/15 18H00 face à TUBIZE(D2 Belge) LE TOUQUET
Mercredi 22/07/15 18H00 face à AMIENS SC(National) à ST AUBIN LES ELBEUF
Samedi 25/07/15 16H00 face à CHAMBLY(National) à CHARLEVAL
Vendredi 31/07/15 20H00 face à BOULOGNE(National) à BOULOGNE
Mercredi 05/08/15 19H00 face à OISSEL(CFA2) au stade LOZAI
Samedi 08/08/15 17H00 face à LE HAC(L2 & CFA2) au stade Robert DIOCHON

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Jeu-Concours : devinez qui sera élue Miss France 2022
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Football : QRM débute sa préparation
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter