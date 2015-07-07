Football : QRM débute sa préparation

Après trois jours d'entrainement, le groupe partira en stage à Villers sur Mer de jeudi 9 au samedi 11 juillet et disputera un premier match amical le mercredi 15 juillet face à Dunkerque. Voici le programme des matchs amicaux :
Mercredi 15/07/15 à 18H00 face à DUNKERQUE (National) à BOLLEZEELLE
Samedi 18/07/15 18H00 face à TUBIZE(D2 Belge) LE TOUQUET
Mercredi 22/07/15 18H00 face à AMIENS SC(National) à ST AUBIN LES ELBEUF
Samedi 25/07/15 16H00 face à CHAMBLY(National) à CHARLEVAL
Vendredi 31/07/15 20H00 face à BOULOGNE(National) à BOULOGNE
Mercredi 05/08/15 19H00 face à OISSEL(CFA2) au stade LOZAI
Samedi 08/08/15 17H00 face à LE HAC(L2 & CFA2) au stade Robert DIOCHON