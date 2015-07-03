La JS Cherbourg de retour à l'entraînement

Après une folle saison de ProD2 l'an passé, les Mauves sont de retour sur le terrain ce mercredi 22 juillet. Sébastien Leriche, entouré de son staff, va tenter de préparer au mieux les 17 joueurs dont il dispose... Dont 5 nouveaux.
- Le programme
22 Juillet - Reprise de la ProD2 17h au gymnase Postaire
13 Août - Match amical Cherbourg / Chartres (promu en LNH) à 19h30 à Cherbourg
15 Août - Match amical Cherbourg / Amiens (promu en N1) à 17h à Saint-Lô
21 et 22 Août - Tournoi contre CPB Rennes (N1) et Angers (ProD2) à Lanester (56)
27 Août - Match amical Cherbourg / Espérance de Tunis (N1) à Cherbourg
4 Septembre - Reprise du championnat à Billère
- L'effectif
Ils arrivent : Istvan Redei (Cesson), Laszlo Fulop (Sélestat), Baptiste Calandre (Bordeaux), Bastien Khermouche (Ivry), Raphaël Vital (Chambéry)
Ils partent : Fabacary Dieme (Nancy), Yoann Magouré (Gonfreville), Clément Marmounier (Gonfreville), David Jourdain (Gonfreville), Fabrice Chauvin (fin de carrière), Christophe Handous, Yvan Toury
Ils restent : Lukas Buchta, Morgan Youf-Pinsault, Steeve Massard, Williams Manebard, Rabah Soudani, Malik Boubaiou, Simon Dalmont, Aleksandar Radovanovic, Valentin Doudeau, Xavier Moreau, Romain Roulland, Thibault Boivin