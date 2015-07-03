ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE (COLORBLAST VERSION) - COLORBLAST Ecouter la radio

La JS Cherbourg de retour à l'entraînement

Les handballeurs cherbourgeois sont de retour à l'entraînement ce 22 juillet. Plusieurs matchs amicaux suivront au mois d'août.

Publié le 22/07/2015 à 00h00 - Par
La JS Cherbourg de retour à l'entraînement
Les joueurs de la JSC sont de retour à l'entraînement ce mercredi 22 juillet (photo d'archives). - Louis Leterrier

Après une folle saison de ProD2 l'an passé, les Mauves sont de retour sur le terrain ce mercredi 22 juillet. Sébastien Leriche, entouré de son staff, va tenter de préparer au mieux les 17 joueurs dont il dispose... Dont 5 nouveaux.

  • Le programme

22 Juillet - Reprise de la ProD2 17h au gymnase Postaire
13 Août - Match amical Cherbourg / Chartres (promu en LNH) à 19h30 à Cherbourg
15 Août - Match amical Cherbourg / Amiens (promu en N1) à 17h à Saint-Lô
21 et 22 Août - Tournoi contre CPB Rennes (N1) et Angers (ProD2) à Lanester (56)
27 Août - Match amical Cherbourg / Espérance de Tunis (N1) à Cherbourg
4 Septembre - Reprise du championnat à Billère

  • L'effectif

Ils arrivent : Istvan Redei (Cesson), Laszlo Fulop (Sélestat), Baptiste Calandre (Bordeaux), Bastien Khermouche (Ivry), Raphaël Vital (Chambéry)

Ils partent : Fabacary Dieme (Nancy), Yoann Magouré (Gonfreville), Clément Marmounier (Gonfreville), David Jourdain (Gonfreville), Fabrice Chauvin (fin de carrière), Christophe Handous, Yvan Toury

Ils restent : Lukas Buchta, Morgan Youf-Pinsault, Steeve Massard, Williams Manebard, Rabah Soudani, Malik Boubaiou, Simon Dalmont, Aleksandar Radovanovic, Valentin Doudeau, Xavier Moreau, Romain Roulland, Thibault Boivin

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
Réagissez à cet article
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
La JS Cherbourg de retour à l'entraînement
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter