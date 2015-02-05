ECOUTER LA RADIO
J-45 avant le 1er tour des élections départementales

Le 1er tour des élections départementales aura lieu dans tout juste 45 jours. Découvrez ci-dessous le point complet sur les candidatures déclarées dans l'Orne à la date de ce jeudi 5 février (pour chaque canton par ordre où les candidatures nous ont été dévoilées):

Publié le 05/02/2015 à 08h10 - Par Eric Mas
Alençon 1 :

Deniaud Bertrand (UMP) / Mornet Larivière Françoise (SE)

Pavis Jean-Claude* (PS)/ Bournel Vanessa

 

Alençon 2 :

Cortès Yves (DVD)/ Da Rocha Florence (SE)

Lindet Patrick (UDI) / Roimier Christine (UMP)

Darcissac Emmanuel* (PS)/ Assier Nathalie-Pascale

 

Argentan1 :

Lecrosnier Odile (UDI)/ Gérard Christophe* (UDI)

Chesnel Sophie (PCF) / Mustière Jean-Louis (PCF)

Léveillé Frédéric (PS) / Gassau Brigitte (SE)

Guillet Alexandre (FN) / Nivaggioli Pauline (FN)

 

Argentan2 :

Ledentu Nicolas (PCF) / Poincelet Bérangère (PCF)

Jidouard Philippe (PS)/ Ecobichon Florence (SE)

Aliot Jacques (FN)/ Lecoeur Brigitte (FN)

 

Athis de l'Orne :

Senaux Philippe* (UMP)/ Frouel Marie-Françoise

Verrier Philippe / Guibout Monique

 

Bagnoles de l'Orne :

Blouet Jean-Pierre* (DVD)/ De Vallambras Marie-Thérèse

Krémer-Génin Vincent (PS)/ Fleurisson Béatrice

Belzidsky Nadine (SE) / Launay Didier

Toutain Marc* (DVD)/ Leudière Chantal (DVD)

 

Bretoncelles :

Gérondeau Jean-Pierre* (DVD)/ Moulin Martine

Bouvier Jean-Michel * (DVD)/ Yvard Séverine (DVD)

Montfermé Elisabeth (FN)/ Kriekaart Gabriel (FN)

 

Ceton :

De Caffarelli Jean-François* (DVD)/ Thiéblin Isabelle

Seguoin Vincent (DVD)/ Bruneau Annick (DVD)

 

Damigny :

Lambert Alain* (UDI)/ Douvry Sophie (UMP)

Bodé Kevin (PS)/ Lequilerier-Malet Dominique

 

Domfront :

Jourdan Chantal / Lhomer Michel

 

Flers 1 :

Helloco Lori (PS)/ Guyot Dominique

Chatelet Jean (PCF) / Moitry Annick (PCF)

Brisset Jean-François / Lainé Michèle

 

Flers2 :

Colin Gérard* (DVG)/ Cojean Irène

Marie-Noëlle Lebouleux / Stéphane Terrier,

 

L'Aigle :

Delavallée Serge (PS) / Bouchaud Arlette

Van Hoorne Philippe (SE/DVD)/ Renard Charlène (UMP)

Sellier Jean* (SE)/ Sebire-Lienhardt Armelle (SE)

Mautin Loup (FN)/ Mahé Florence(FN)

 

La Ferté Macé :

Collado José * (PS)/ Viarmé Brigitte (SE)

 

Magny le Désert :

Oliveira Maryse* (DVD)/ Clérembaux Thierry

Vincent Véron (PS) / Annie Hanachi (SE)

 

Mortagne au Perche :

Lamy Jean* (DVD)/ Besnard Marie-Christine

Milcent Bernard / Guérin Anne-Marie

Herbreteau Raymond (FN)/ Lallouet Marie-Laure (FN)

 

Radon :

Lavanry Francine (FN) / Stieffel Lionel (FN)

De Balorre Christophe/ Métayer Béatrice

 

Rai :

Jean-Marie Vercruysse (Modem/Udi)/ Marie-Odile Tavernier

 

Sées :

Roger Damien / Bettefort Stelliane

Duval Claude* (DVG)/ Benoit Jocelyne

 

Tourouvre :

Monhée Guy* (DVD)/ Klymko Paule

Fourny Patrick (FN/ Docq Marie-Caroline (FN)

 

Vimoutiers :

Romain Guy* (UMP)/ Thérèse Colette

Féret Jean-Pierre* (DVD)/ Laigre Agnès (DVD)

Rosé Gérard (SE) / Nogues Nelly (SE)

 

 

*: conseiller général sortant.

DVD : divers droite

DVG : divers gauche

FN

Modem

PCF

PS : parti socialiste

SE : sans étiquette

UDI

UMP

 

 

 

 

 

 

