J-45 avant le 1er tour des élections départementales

Alençon 1 :
Deniaud Bertrand (UMP) / Mornet Larivière Françoise (SE)
Pavis Jean-Claude* (PS)/ Bournel Vanessa
Alençon 2 :
Cortès Yves (DVD)/ Da Rocha Florence (SE)
Lindet Patrick (UDI) / Roimier Christine (UMP)
Darcissac Emmanuel* (PS)/ Assier Nathalie-Pascale
Argentan1 :
Lecrosnier Odile (UDI)/ Gérard Christophe* (UDI)
Chesnel Sophie (PCF) / Mustière Jean-Louis (PCF)
Léveillé Frédéric (PS) / Gassau Brigitte (SE)
Guillet Alexandre (FN) / Nivaggioli Pauline (FN)
Argentan2 :
Ledentu Nicolas (PCF) / Poincelet Bérangère (PCF)
Jidouard Philippe (PS)/ Ecobichon Florence (SE)
Aliot Jacques (FN)/ Lecoeur Brigitte (FN)
Athis de l'Orne :
Senaux Philippe* (UMP)/ Frouel Marie-Françoise
Verrier Philippe / Guibout Monique
Bagnoles de l'Orne :
Blouet Jean-Pierre* (DVD)/ De Vallambras Marie-Thérèse
Krémer-Génin Vincent (PS)/ Fleurisson Béatrice
Belzidsky Nadine (SE) / Launay Didier
Toutain Marc* (DVD)/ Leudière Chantal (DVD)
Bretoncelles :
Gérondeau Jean-Pierre* (DVD)/ Moulin Martine
Bouvier Jean-Michel * (DVD)/ Yvard Séverine (DVD)
Montfermé Elisabeth (FN)/ Kriekaart Gabriel (FN)
Ceton :
De Caffarelli Jean-François* (DVD)/ Thiéblin Isabelle
Seguoin Vincent (DVD)/ Bruneau Annick (DVD)
Damigny :
Lambert Alain* (UDI)/ Douvry Sophie (UMP)
Bodé Kevin (PS)/ Lequilerier-Malet Dominique
Domfront :
Jourdan Chantal / Lhomer Michel
Flers 1 :
Helloco Lori (PS)/ Guyot Dominique
Chatelet Jean (PCF) / Moitry Annick (PCF)
Brisset Jean-François / Lainé Michèle
Flers2 :
Colin Gérard* (DVG)/ Cojean Irène
Marie-Noëlle Lebouleux / Stéphane Terrier,
L'Aigle :
Delavallée Serge (PS) / Bouchaud Arlette
Van Hoorne Philippe (SE/DVD)/ Renard Charlène (UMP)
Sellier Jean* (SE)/ Sebire-Lienhardt Armelle (SE)
Mautin Loup (FN)/ Mahé Florence(FN)
La Ferté Macé :
Collado José * (PS)/ Viarmé Brigitte (SE)
Magny le Désert :
Oliveira Maryse* (DVD)/ Clérembaux Thierry
Vincent Véron (PS) / Annie Hanachi (SE)
Mortagne au Perche :
Lamy Jean* (DVD)/ Besnard Marie-Christine
Milcent Bernard / Guérin Anne-Marie
Herbreteau Raymond (FN)/ Lallouet Marie-Laure (FN)
Radon :
Lavanry Francine (FN) / Stieffel Lionel (FN)
De Balorre Christophe/ Métayer Béatrice
Rai :
Jean-Marie Vercruysse (Modem/Udi)/ Marie-Odile Tavernier
Sées :
Roger Damien / Bettefort Stelliane
Duval Claude* (DVG)/ Benoit Jocelyne
Tourouvre :
Monhée Guy* (DVD)/ Klymko Paule
Fourny Patrick (FN/ Docq Marie-Caroline (FN)
Vimoutiers :
Romain Guy* (UMP)/ Thérèse Colette
Féret Jean-Pierre* (DVD)/ Laigre Agnès (DVD)
Rosé Gérard (SE) / Nogues Nelly (SE)
*: conseiller général sortant.
DVD : divers droite
DVG : divers gauche
FN
Modem
PCF
PS : parti socialiste
SE : sans étiquette
UDI
UMP