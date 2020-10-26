Boulevard des Airs sort le single "Dis-moi comment tu danses"
Un tabloïd anglais annonce que Paul Pogba quitte l'équipe de France
Fake news. Un tabloïd anglais annonce que Paul Pogba quitte l'équipe de France

Le milieu de terrain des Bleus, Paul Pogba, a contesté l'annonce de sa retraite internationale diffusée par le tabloïd anglais The Sun.

Un tabloïd anglais annonce que Paul Pogba quitte l'équipe de France

Paul Pogba a encore de l'avenir avec les Bleus, contrairement à ce que relaie le tabloïd The Sun.

Publié le

Par Pierre-Charles Binet

Paul Pogba, milieu de terrain de l'équipe de Manchester United et de l'équipe de France de football, est actuellement dans la tourmente sur... et en dehors du terrain. En mal de performances avec les Red Devils et parfois en Bleu, Paul Pogba vient d'être victime d'une fake news relayée par le quotidien anglais The Sun. Selon le journal britannique, Paul Pogba aurait décidé de quitter l'équipe de France à la suite des prises de position d'Emmanuel Macron sur le terrorisme islamiste.

C'est sur son compte Instagram que le joueur a nié en bloc ces accusations. Selon plusieurs observateurs, les journalistes du Sun se seraient appuyés sur des informations non-vérifiées publiées par un média égyptien.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

So The Sun did again... absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought. I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot. I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. My religion is one of peace and love and must be respected. Unfortunately, some press people don't act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people's lives and my life. I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News. In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don't write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and on a very serious topic this time, shame on you! #fakenews #liars #AllezLesBleus @emmanuelmacron @equipedefrance

Une publication partagée par Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) le

