Tendance emploi du vendredi 13 avril

Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr :
Lieu: Agneaux (50)
Poste: Juriste social(e)
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 37h
Expérience:débutant(e) accepté(e)
Exigences: master 2 droit social
Offre n° 864708I
Contact direct :M. BOULANGER FRANÇOIS email : a.dupard@up50.fr
Lieu: Soliers et ses alentours (14)
Poste: Employé(e) de maison
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 20h minimum
Expérience: 1 an (références souhaitées)
Exigences: permis B + véhicule
Offre n° 687684I
Lieu: L'Aigle (61)
Poste: Négociateur(trice) en immobilier
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: 2 ans si pas de diplôme
Exigences: permis B + véhicule
Offre n° 682577I
Lieu: Manche
Poste: Carrossier(e)-peintre
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: 4 ans
Exigences:
Offre n° 864723I
Contact direct : MLLE SOPHIE BILLY email : coutances@manpower.fr
Lieu: Bayeux (14)
Poste: Coach sportif(ve)
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 25h50 (par blocs horaires)
Expérience: 1 an
Exigences: BPJEPS AGFF OU LE BE METIERS DE LA FORME OU UNE LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE SPECIALITE DES METIERS DE LA FORME
Offre n° 684812I
Contact direct :SARL SOCAFI - LADY MOVING - M. HAMEL NICOLAS 3 RUE SAINT QUENTIN
14400 BAYEUX OU MAIL : LADYMOVING.14@GMAIL.COM
Lieu: Passais (61)
Poste: Conducteur(trice) de niveleuse
Contrat: interim 3 mois
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: 3 ans
Exigences: CACES R372 + PERMIS EC + FIMO À JOUR
Offre n° 886998A