Tendance emploi du vendredi 13 avril

Voici les offres sélectionnées dans Tendance Emploi ce vendredi 13 avril. Retrouvez votre rubrique à 12h45 dans Tout Laure du monde.

Publié le 13/04/2012 à 12h45 - Par Laure
Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr :

 

Lieu: Agneaux (50)

Poste: Juriste social(e)

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 37h

Expérience:débutant(e) accepté(e)

Exigences: master 2 droit social

Offre n° 864708I

Contact direct :M. BOULANGER FRANÇOIS email : a.dupard@up50.fr

 

Lieu: Soliers et ses alentours (14)

Poste: Employé(e) de maison

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 20h minimum

Expérience: 1 an (références souhaitées)

Exigences: permis B + véhicule

Offre n° 687684I

 

Lieu: L'Aigle (61)

Poste: Négociateur(trice) en immobilier

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: 2 ans si pas de diplôme

Exigences: permis B + véhicule

Offre n° 682577I

 

Lieu: Manche

Poste: Carrossier(e)-peintre

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: 4 ans

Exigences:

Offre n° 864723I

Contact direct : MLLE SOPHIE BILLY email : coutances@manpower.fr

 

Lieu: Bayeux (14)

Poste: Coach sportif(ve)

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 25h50 (par blocs horaires)

Expérience: 1 an

Exigences: BPJEPS AGFF OU LE BE METIERS DE LA FORME OU UNE LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE SPECIALITE DES METIERS DE LA FORME

Offre n° 684812I

Contact direct :SARL SOCAFI - LADY MOVING - M. HAMEL NICOLAS 3 RUE SAINT QUENTIN
14400 BAYEUX OU MAIL : LADYMOVING.14@GMAIL.COM

 

Lieu: Passais (61)

Poste: Conducteur(trice) de niveleuse

Contrat: interim 3 mois

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: 3 ans

Exigences: CACES R372 + PERMIS EC + FIMO À JOUR

Offre n° 886998A

