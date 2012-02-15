ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : SAVAGE LOVE (FEAT JASON DERULO) - JAWSH 685 Ecouter la radio

Tendance emploi du mercredi 15 février

Voici les offres sélectionnées dans Tendance Emploi ce mercredi 15 février. Retrouvez votre rubrique chaque jour à 12h45 dans Tout L'or du monde.

Publié le 15/02/2012 à 12h45 - Par Laure
Tendance emploi du mercredi 15 février

Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr

Lieu: Basse Normandie

Poste: Technicien(ne) de maintenance informatique

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: 3 ans

Exigences: permis B+ anglais correct

 

Offre n° 862524I

Contact direct:EASY W3 - M. ROGER VINCENT recrutement@easyw3.fr

 

Lieu: Saint Martin des champs (50)

Poste: Serveur(se) de restaurant

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 12h (vendredi et samedi soir)

Expérience: 1 an

Exigences:

 

Offre n° 681675I

Contact direct:LE GRAND AIGLE - M. HU ND ZONE D ACTIVITE DE LA 50300 LE VAL ST PERE

 

Lieu: Orne

Poste: Ingénieur(e) d'études béton armé

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 36h

Expérience: souhaitée 1 à 2 ans

Exigences: permis B + master 2 génie civil + connaissance logiciel GRAITEC

 

Offre n° 849597A

Contact direct:SIGMA INGENIERIE - M. SIMONEL BERTRAND 2 BD D ESTOURNELLES DE CONSTANT 72000 LE MANS

 

Lieu: Caen (14)

Poste: Patissier(e)

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 40h50

Expérience: 5 ans

Exigences:

 

Offre n° 681320I

 

Lieu: Coutances (50)

Poste: Technicien(ne) logistique (produits haute technologie)

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: 3 ans

Exigences:

 

Offre n° 861578I

Contact direct:MANPOWER - M. JEAN-FRANCOIS MARTINE
jean-francois.martine@manpower.fr

 

Lieu: Basse Normandie

Poste: Gestionnaire de copropriété

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 39h

Expérience: 5 ans

Exigences:

Offre n° 982347L

 

Contact direct:MEXEM - M. GRAFA MEHDI mehdi.grafa@myrecrutement.eu

 

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Tendance emploi du mercredi 15 février
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter