Tendance emploi du mercredi 15 février

Lieu: Basse Normandie
Poste: Technicien(ne) de maintenance informatique
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: 3 ans
Exigences: permis B+ anglais correct
Offre n° 862524I
Contact direct:EASY W3 - M. ROGER VINCENT recrutement@easyw3.fr
Lieu: Saint Martin des champs (50)
Poste: Serveur(se) de restaurant
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 12h (vendredi et samedi soir)
Expérience: 1 an
Exigences:
Offre n° 681675I
Contact direct:LE GRAND AIGLE - M. HU ND ZONE D ACTIVITE DE LA 50300 LE VAL ST PERE
Lieu: Orne
Poste: Ingénieur(e) d'études béton armé
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 36h
Expérience: souhaitée 1 à 2 ans
Exigences: permis B + master 2 génie civil + connaissance logiciel GRAITEC
Offre n° 849597A
Contact direct:SIGMA INGENIERIE - M. SIMONEL BERTRAND 2 BD D ESTOURNELLES DE CONSTANT 72000 LE MANS
Lieu: Caen (14)
Poste: Patissier(e)
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 40h50
Expérience: 5 ans
Exigences:
Offre n° 681320I
Lieu: Coutances (50)
Poste: Technicien(ne) logistique (produits haute technologie)
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: 3 ans
Exigences:
Offre n° 861578I
Contact direct:MANPOWER - M. JEAN-FRANCOIS MARTINE
jean-francois.martine@manpower.fr
Lieu: Basse Normandie
Poste: Gestionnaire de copropriété
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 39h
Expérience: 5 ans
Exigences:
Offre n° 982347L
Contact direct:MEXEM - M. GRAFA MEHDI mehdi.grafa@myrecrutement.eu