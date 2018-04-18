Vos pronostics hippiques gratuits, pour ce jeudi 19 avril 2018

Apollinaire a choisi :
Aujourd'hui, le Prix du parc de Monceau se court sur l'hippodrome de Paris Longchamp. 18 partants s'élanceront sur les 2 000 mètres de la 3e course.
Apollinaire a choisi :
Le 14 GO FAST
Le 18 BERJOU
Le 2 QUEVILLON
Le 4 CATALOUNIYA
Le 8 EMBAJADORES
Le 7 JEVOUSVOISENCORE
L'AS BO PAPA
Et le 5 JEDI PRINCESS
Départ à 13h47.