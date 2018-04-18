ECOUTER LA RADIO
Vos pronostics hippiques gratuits, pour ce jeudi 19 avril 2018

Aujourd'hui, le Prix du parc de Monceau se court sur l'hippodrome de Paris Longchamp. 18 partants s'élanceront sur les 2 000 mètres de la 3e course.

Publié le 18/04/2018 à 18h52
Apollinaire a choisi :

Le 14 GO FAST

Le 18 BERJOU

Le 2 QUEVILLON

Le 4 CATALOUNIYA

Le 8 EMBAJADORES

Le 7 JEVOUSVOISENCORE

L'AS BO PAPA

Et le 5 JEDI PRINCESS

Départ à 13h47.

