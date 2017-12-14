Hors Normandie. Top photos Flickr 2017: le Mont-Saint-Michel est 12ème sur 1 Milliard

Ce top, est un classement qui a été déterminé par un algorithme, selon les commentaires et les avis des internautes, puis par une sélection du personnel de Flickr.
Notre Normandie rayonne sur ce réseau social au niveau mondial, avec notre magnifique Mont-Saint-Michel en 12ème place.
Voici le classement publié par le réseau social :
1. Say Goodbye...
©iwona_podlasinska
2. The Elephant Walks at Night
©Wayne Pinkston
3. Light Of Glory
©icemanphotos
4. Slipping Away
©Jarry Fryer
5. Finally
© Nils Stefan Püschel
6. Mi Fuego
© Albert Dros
7. Eekhoorn / Red Squirrel / Eccureuil
© Gladys Klip
8. Stairway To heaven
© Marikoen
9. ***
© Aleshurik
10. Big and Bigger
© Chrisnaton
11. Milky Way Over Harvey Dam, Western Autralia
© Inefekt69
12. Mont Saint-Michel Pubble Mirrored
© Loïc Lagarde
13. Braving The Weather
© maxgor.com
14. Oh Oooooh!
© bmse
15. Vestrahorn Islande
© EtienneR68
16. Aurora Borealis
© Jonathan Le Borgne
17. Solitude
© Ania Tuzel Photography
18. Hallstatt Residential
© hpd-fotografy
19. Lion City
© Alexander Lauterbach Photography
20. flow (Explored)
© shutterbug_uk2012
21. Winter Fairytale
© Achim Thomae
22. An Attempt to Convey Cold
© Brad Eide
23. Epiphany
© Sapna Reddy Photography
24. Melancholia
© Alicja Zmysłowska
25. Lookkk Deeeply into my eyes
© Earl Reinink