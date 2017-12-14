ECOUTER LA RADIO
Hors Normandie. Top photos Flickr 2017: le Mont-Saint-Michel est 12ème sur 1 Milliard

Voici les photos du Top-25 Flickr. Les 25 plus beaux clichés de l'année parmi les plus d'un milliard de photos partagées du monde entier en 2017.

Publié le 14/12/2017 à 14h11 - Par Fred
Cette photo est dans le TOP 25 des plus beaux clichés Flickr de l'année ! - Loïc Lagarde Flickr

Ce top, est un classement qui a été déterminé par un algorithme, selon les commentaires et les avis des internautes, puis par une sélection du personnel de Flickr.

Notre Normandie rayonne sur ce réseau social au niveau mondial, avec notre magnifique Mont-Saint-Michel en 12ème place.


Voici le classement publié par le réseau social :

1. Say Goodbye...
©iwona_podlasinska

say goodbye...

2. The Elephant Walks at Night
©Wayne Pinkston

The Elephant Walks at Night

3. Light Of Glory
©icemanphotos

Light of Glory

4. Slipping Away
©Jarry Fryer

Slipping Away

5. Finally
© Nils Stefan Püschel

Finally

6. Mi Fuego
© Albert Dros

Mi Fuego

7. Eekhoorn / Red Squirrel / Eccureuil
© Gladys Klip

Eekhoorn / Red squirrel / Écureuil

8. Stairway To heaven
© Marikoen

Stairway to heaven

9. ***
© Aleshurik

***

10. Big and Bigger
© Chrisnaton

big and bigger

11. Milky Way Over Harvey Dam, Western Autralia
© Inefekt69

Milky Way over Harvey Dam, Western Australia

12. Mont Saint-Michel Pubble Mirrored
© Loïc Lagarde

Mont Saint-Michel puddle mirrored

13. Braving The Weather
© maxgor.com

Braving the Weather

14. Oh Oooooh!
© bmse

Oh oooooh!

15. Vestrahorn Islande
© EtienneR68

Vestrahorn Islande

16. Aurora Borealis
© Jonathan Le Borgne

Aurora borealis

17. Solitude
© Ania Tuzel Photography

Solitude

18. Hallstatt Residential
© hpd-fotografy

Hallstatt Residential

19. Lion City
© Alexander Lauterbach Photography

Lion City

20. flow (Explored)
© shutterbug_uk2012

flow (Explored)

21. Winter Fairytale
© Achim Thomae

Winter Fairytale - Flickr Top25 2017 -

22. An Attempt to Convey Cold
© Brad Eide

An attempt to convey cold . . . Explore 07-01-2017 #2

23. Epiphany
© Sapna Reddy Photography

Epiphany (Explored)

24. Melancholia
© Alicja Zmysłowska

Melancholia

25. Lookkk Deeeply into my eyes
© Earl Reinink

Lookkk deeeply into my eyes....

